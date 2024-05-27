Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe możliwości rozwoju nieruchomości w Radlinie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Radlina ogłasza publicznie, że zgodnie z obowiązującymi przepisami, określonymi w ustawie o gospodarce nieruchomościami oraz na podstawie uchwały Rady Miejskiej, przekazuje do sprzedaży kilka niezabudowanych działek w Radlinie. To idealna okazja dla właścicieli sąsiednich nieruchomości, którzy chcieliby poprawić warunki swojego zagospodarowania przestrzennego.

Działki, które zostaną wystawione na sprzedaż, znajdują się przy ulicy Józefa Rymera i posiadały różne kształty oraz powierzchnie. Jednak wszystkie działki są położone w bliskim sąsiedztwie zabudowy mieszkaniowej jednorodzinnej i terenów niezabudowanych. Nieruchomości te nie mają dostępu do drogi publicznej, co stanowi pewne utrudnienie, ale istnieje możliwość uregulowania tego dostępu w ramach zakupu działki.

Podmiotom zainteresowanym nabyciem działek przysługuje prawo pierwszeństwa na podstawie obowiązujących przepisów. Właściciele sąsiednich nieruchomości, którzy chcieliby kupić te działki, mają możliwość złożenia wniosku o nabycie w ciągu 6 tygodni od daty ogłoszenia wykazu. Wykaz sprzedaży zostanie opublikowany na oficjalnej stronie internetowej miasta, a także wywieszony na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Miasta Radlin.

Nabycie tych działek może być korzystne zarówno dla właścicieli sąsiednich nieruchomości, którzy mogą poprawić swoje warunki zagospodarowania, jak i dla samego miasta. Sprzedaż tych działek pozwoli na rozwój terenów zabudowy mieszkaniowo-usługowej, co może przynieść nowe możliwości dla lokalnej społeczności.

Zainteresowane osoby zachęcamy do zapoznania się z treścią ogłoszenia oraz skorzystania z okazji nabycia nowej nieruchomości w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji. Czas na złożenie wniosków jest ograniczony, dlatego warto działać szybko. Może to być szansa na rozpoczęcie nowego rozdziału i stworzenie wymarzonego miejsca do życia.

The announcement by the Mayor of Radlin regarding the sale of several undeveloped plots of land in the town presents an opportunity for neighboring property owners to improve their spatial development conditions. These plots, located on Józefa Rymera Street, have various shapes and sizes but are all situated in close proximity to residential and undeveloped areas. While these properties do not have direct access to a public road, it is possible to arrange for this access as part of the purchase of the plot.

Interested parties have the right of first refusal based on current regulations. Neighboring property owners who wish to acquire these plots can submit an application within 6 weeks from the date of the announcement. The list of plots for sale will be published on the official city website and displayed on the notice board of the Radlin City Office.

The acquisition of these plots can be beneficial for both neighboring property owners looking to improve their development conditions and for the city itself. The sale of these plots will enable the development of residential and commercial areas, paving the way for new opportunities for the local community.

Interested individuals are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the contents of the announcement and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire a new property in an attractive location. The deadline for submitting applications is limited, so it is advisable to act swiftly. This could be a chance to start a new chapter and create a dream living space.

