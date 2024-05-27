Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy prywatny akademik ZEITRAUM: Komfortowe mieszkanie i atrakcje przez cały rok

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W ubiegłą środę oficjalnie otwarte zostały nowe powierzchnie prywatnego akademika ZEITRAUM, zlokalizowanego w centrum studenckiego Solca. Oprócz 214 łóżek, akademik oferuje liczne przestrzenie wspólne, takie jak taras na dachu z pięknym widokiem na Wisłę, sala kinowa oraz pomieszczenia do nauki i integracji.

Rezydenci mają do wyboru 214 łóżek, w tym apartamenty 1+2, które łączą pokój dla jednej lub dwóch osób z holem i łazienką. W apartamentach znajdują się łóżka, biurka, stoliki oraz szafy. Na najwyższych piętrach dostępne są również w pełni wyposażone apartamenty premium z ogromnymi oknami i przepięknym widokiem na prawy brzeg Wisły.

Projekt akademika ZEITRAUM został opracowany z myślą o Pokoleniu Z, które ma możliwość własnego definiowania przestrzeni i spędzania czasu. Wnętrza obiektu są pełne świeżych i pozytywnych energii, z odważnymi kolorami, które współgrają z dynamiką cyfrowego świata. W akademiku znajdują się również przestronne sale wspólne, wyposażone w biurka, lampki oraz wygodne kanapy i stoły.

W obiekcie dostępne są również kuchnie na każdym piętrze, wyposażone w niezbędne urządzenia. Każdy student otrzymuje prywatny zamykany box, w którym może przechowywać swoje prywatne rzeczy w kuchni. Na tarasie na dachu można odpocząć w leżakach i spędzić czas z przyjaciółmi, podziwiając widoki na Wisłę, Stadion Narodowy oraz centrum Warszawy.

Akademik ZEITRAUM zapewnia również bezpieczeństwo swoim mieszkańcom. Wszystkie przestrzenie są dostępne tylko przy pomocy karty, a obiekt jest monitorowany przez ochronę. Na recepcji można uzyskać wszelką pomoc, a nowi goście mogą meldować się o dowolnej porze.

ZEITRAUM to idealne miejsce dla studentów, którzy szukają komfortowego i inspirującego miejsca do nauki oraz spędzania czasu z innymi.

The opening of the new ZEITRAUM private dormitory in the center of the Solca student area offers an exciting development in the student housing industry. This modern facility boasts 214 beds and various common spaces designed to enhance the student living experience.

The dormitory provides a range of room options, including the 1+2 apartments that feature a bedroom for one or two people, along with a hallway and a bathroom. These apartments come equipped with beds, desks, tables, and wardrobes. Additionally, the top floors of the dormitory offer fully furnished premium apartments with large windows that offer stunning views of the right bank of the Vistula River.

The ZEITRAUM dormitory project was specifically designed with Generation Z in mind, allowing students to have the freedom to define their own space and time. The interiors of the facility are filled with fresh and positive energy, incorporating bold colors that complement the dynamic digital world. The dormitory also includes spacious common areas equipped with desks, lamps, comfortable sofas, and tables.

Furthermore, the facility features kitchens on each floor that are equipped with necessary appliances. Each student is provided with a private lockable box in the kitchen for storage of personal items. On the rooftop terrace, students can relax on sun loungers and spend time with friends while enjoying views of the Vistula River, the National Stadium, and the center of Warsaw.

Safety is a top priority at the ZEITRAUM dormitory. All areas are accessible only with a card, and the facility is monitored by security personnel. The reception is available to provide assistance, and new guests can check in at any time.

ZEITRAUM dormitory is an ideal place for students who are looking for a comfortable and inspiring environment for studying and socializing. With its modern amenities and convenient location in the student area of Solca, this dormitory offers a unique and fulfilling living experience for students.

For more information about ZEITRAUM and its student housing offerings, visit their website: zeitraum.com.