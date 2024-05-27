Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Odkryj swoje wymarzone mieszkanie na Warszawskich Targach Mieszkaniowych DOM 2024

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Już niebawem w Pałacu Kultury i Nauki odbędzie się jedno z najważniejszych wydarzeń dla poszukujących nowego lokum – Warszawskie Targi Mieszkaniowe DOM 2024. Tegoroczna piętnasta edycja zapowiada się niezwykle obiecująco, oferując szeroki wybór mieszkań w różnych częściach miasta.

Podczas targów będzie można zapoznać się z imponującą ofertą 1800 mieszkań dostępnych do wynajęcia w Warszawie. Oczywiście, oferta obejmuje różne dzielnice, takie jak Bemowo, Włochy, Targówek, Ursus, Mokotów, Praga Północ i Bielany, dając odwiedzającym jeszcze większy wybór.

To jednak nie wszystko. Oprócz możliwości zapoznania się z ofertą mieszkań, targi oferują też wiele dodatkowych atrakcji. Warto skorzystać z okazji i sprawdzić własną zdolność kredytową, obejrzeć prezentacje pakietów wykończenia mieszkań „pod klucz” i skonsultować się z ekspertami od aranżacji wnętrz, którzy służą poradą. Ponadto, przygotowano specjalny showroom z materiałami do wykończenia wnętrz, dzięki czemu każdy będzie mógł znaleźć coś, co odpowiada jego gustowi i preferencjom.

Pamiętaj, że wejście na targi jest bezpłatne, co czyni to wydarzenie jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjnym. Już teraz zarezerwuj czas w swoim kalendarzu na 8 i 9 czerwca – to twoja szansa na odkrycie wymarzonego mieszkania w stolicy! Nie przegap tego ważnego wydarzenia dla wszystkich poszukujących komfortu i funkcjonalności w nowym lokum. Przyjdź na Warszawskie Targi Mieszkaniowe DOM 2024 i rozpocznij kolejny etap swojego życia!

The Warsaw Housing Fair DOM 2024 is one of the most important events for those seeking a new place to live. The fifteenth edition of the fair promises to be very promising, offering a wide selection of apartments in different parts of the city.

During the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to explore an impressive offer of 1800 apartments available for rent in Warsaw. The offer includes various districts such as Bemowo, Włochy, Targówek, Ursus, Mokotów, Praga Północ, and Bielany, giving visitors an even greater choice.

But that’s not all. In addition to the possibility of getting acquainted with the apartment offers, the fair also offers many additional attractions. It is worth taking advantage of the opportunity to check your creditworthiness, watch presentations of „turnkey” apartment finishing packages, and consult with experts in interior design who are available for advice. Moreover, a special showroom with interior finishing materials has been prepared, so that everyone can find something that suits their taste and preferences.

Remember that admission to the fair is free, which makes this event even more attractive. Reserve your time in your calendar for June 8th and 9th – this is your chance to discover your dream apartment in the capital! Don’t miss this important event for everyone looking for comfort and functionality in a new place. Come to the Warsaw Housing Fair DOM 2024 and start the next stage of your life!

Make sure to take full advantage of the Warsaw Housing Fair DOM 2024 and explore all the opportunities it offers. It’s a great chance to find your ideal home and make the next step in your life!