PKP sprzedaje swoje nieruchomości – oferta dla każdego budżetu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Polskie Koleje Państwowe (PKP) zaskakują nas swoją działalnością na rynku nieruchomości. Okazuje się, że spółka posiada jedne z największych zasobów nieruchomości w Polsce. Wielu z nas mogłoby pomyśleć, że oferty PKP są dostępne tylko dla wybranych, ale tak nie jest. PKP sprzedaje mieszkania, działki i domy na terenie całego kraju, które są dostępne dla każdego zainteresowanego.

Najczęściej na sprzedaż trafiają lokale, które PKP nie wykorzystuje na co dzień. Ale oferta jest naprawdę bogata. Na stronie internetowej www.pkp.pl można znaleźć katalog nieruchomości oferowanych przez PKP, wraz z ich zdjęciami, opisem i specyfikacją. To przede wszystkim lokale mieszkalne, ale także domy do remontu, które mogą stanowić naprawdę dobrą inwestycję.

PKP organizuje przetargi, które są bardzo atrakcyjną opcją dla potencjalnych nabywców. Można wynająć lub kupić nieruchomość po preferencyjnych cenach. Na przykład, za mieszkanie o powierzchni 45 mkw. w Grucie w województwie kujawsko-pomorskim, należy zapłacić jedynie 85 tys. złotych. Do mieszkania należy też piwnica i pomieszczenie na poddaszu. Oczywiście, nieruchomość wymaga remontu, ale z pewnością znajdą się zainteresowani.

Dla tych, którzy preferują lepszy stan nieruchomości, również istnieją odpowiednie propozycje. Na przykład, mieszkanie o powierzchni 85 mkw. w Ciechanowie na Mazowszu kosztuje 280 tys. złotych i posiada dwie piwnice oraz pomieszczenie na poddaszu. PKP ma także droższe oferty, np. pensjonat w Ustce. Budynek o powierzchni 234 mkw., stojący na działce o powierzchni 700 mkw., kosztuje 1,1 mln złotych.

PKP oferuje nieruchomości dla każdego budżetu. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany zakupem mieszkania lub domu w atrakcyjnej lokalizacji, warto sprawdzić ofertę PKP. To może być doskonała okazja do nabycia nieruchomości po preferencyjnych cenach. Odwiedź stronę www.pkp.pl, zobacz dostępne oferty i skontaktuj się z pracownikami PKP, odpowiedzialnymi za sprzedaż.

Polskie Koleje Państwowe (PKP) is not just a railway company; it also has significant real estate assets in Poland. Many might assume that PKP’s offerings are only available to a select few, but that is not the case. PKP sells apartments, plots of land, and houses throughout the country, and these properties are available to anyone interested.

Most commonly, PKP puts up for sale properties it doesn’t use on a daily basis. However, the range of offerings is diverse. On the website www.pkp.pl, you can find a catalog of properties being offered by PKP, complete with photos, descriptions, and specifications. The listings primarily consist of residential properties, but there are also renovation-worthy houses that could potentially be a good investment.

PKP organizes tenders that present attractive options for potential buyers. Properties can be leased or purchased at preferential prices. For example, a 45 square meter apartment in Gruta, Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, is up for sale for just 85,000 Polish Zloty. The apartment comes with a basement and an attic space. Of course, the property requires renovation, but there are likely interested parties.

For those who prefer properties in better condition, suitable options are available as well. For instance, an 85 square meter apartment in Ciechanów, Masovian Voivodeship, costs 280,000 Polish Zloty and comes with two basements and an attic space. PKP also offers more expensive properties, such as a guesthouse in Ustka. The building spans 234 square meters and is situated on a 700 square meter plot of land, with a price tag of 1.1 million Polish Zloty.

PKP provides real estate options for every budget. If you are interested in purchasing an apartment or house in an attractive location, it is worth checking out PKP’s offerings. This could be an excellent opportunity to acquire property at preferential prices. Visit the website www.pkp.pl to see the available listings and get in touch with PKP’s sales representatives.

