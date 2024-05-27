Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prawdziwy status majątkowy Ryszarda Czarneckiego

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Parlament Europejski właśnie opublikował najnowsze oświadczenia majątkowe europosłów, a wśród nich również Ryszarda Czarneckiego. Okazuje się, że polityk PiS nie tylko posiada kilka nieruchomości, ale również zgromadził pokaźne oszczędności.

Zgodnie z opublikowanym formularzem, Ryszard Czarnecki wraz z żoną jest właścicielem pięknego 126-metrowego mieszkania o wartości 2,6 miliona złotych. Dodatkowo, posiadają również drugie, 80-metrowe mieszkanie wycenione na 800 tysięcy złotych.

Nie tylko nieruchomości, ale polityk PiS jest również posiadaczem 90-metrowego domku letniskowego o wartości 220 tysięcy złotych oraz kolejnego mieszkania o powierzchni 120 metrów kwadratowych w Belgii, które zostało wycenione na 210 tysięcy euro (ok. 895 tysięcy złotych). Czarnecki wraz z żoną posiada także działkę o powierzchni 250 metrów kwadratowych o wartości 100 tysięcy złotych.

Oprócz wielu nieruchomości, Ryszard Czarnecki również posiada znaczne oszczędności. W swoim oświadczeniu majątkowym deklaruje, że posiada 220 tysięcy euro (937 tysięcy złotych), 306 tysięcy złotych oraz 10 tysięcy dolarów. Dodatkowo, europoseł posiada akcje o wartości około 78 tysięcy złotych.

Podsumowując, oświadczenie majątkowe Ryszarda Czarneckiego pokazuje, że polityk PiS jest właścicielem kilku wartościowych nieruchomości oraz posiada znaczne oszczędności. Jego majątek znacznie się powiększył w porównaniu do poprzednich lat, co świadczy o jego stabilnej sytuacji finansowej.

The article discusses the latest asset declarations of members of the European Parliament, including Ryszard Czarnecki, a member of the Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland. In addition to owning several properties, Czarnecki has also accumulated significant savings.

According to the published declaration, Ryszard Czarnecki and his wife own a beautiful 126-square-meter apartment worth 2.6 million Polish zloty (PLN). They also possess a second, 80-square-meter apartment valued at 800,000 PLN.

Apart from these properties, the PiS politician also owns a 90-square-meter summer house worth 220,000 PLN, as well as another 120-square-meter apartment in Belgium valued at 210,000 euros (approximately 895,000 PLN). Czarnecki and his wife also own a plot of land measuring 250 square meters worth 100,000 PLN.

In addition to his various properties, Ryszard Czarnecki has substantial savings. His asset declaration states that he has 220,000 euros (937,000 PLN), 306,000 PLN, and 10,000 US dollars. Furthermore, the MEP owns shares worth around 78,000 PLN.

To summarize, Ryszard Czarnecki’s asset declaration reveals that the PiS politician is the owner of several valuable properties and has significant savings. His wealth has increased considerably compared to previous years, indicating his stable financial situation.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit Real Estate Poland. This website provides insights into the market trends, property listings, and investment opportunities in the country.

To understand the current economic forecast and outlook for Poland, you may refer to the World Bank’s page on Poland. This resource provides comprehensive information on the country’s economic indicators, growth prospects, and challenges faced by the Polish economy.

Additionally, if you are interested in learning more about the real estate market in Europe, you can explore EuropeanProperty.com. This platform offers news, market analysis, and property listings from various European countries, providing a broader context for the real estate industry.