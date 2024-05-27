Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Prognozy deweloperów na temat stabilizacji cen nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 27 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego badania Indeksu Nastrojów Deweloperów, większość badanych firm (48%) spodziewa się stabilizacji cen mieszkań w maju. Podobny odsetek deweloperów przewiduje również stabilizację sprzedaży. Jednakże, badanie sugeruje, że te oczekiwania mogą być zwodnicze. Wyniki badań wykazały, że 46,8% ankietowanych deweloperów przewiduje wzrost cen nieruchomości, co może być spowodowane z jednej strony nowym programem mieszkaniowym, a z drugiej strony poprawiającą się zdolnością kredytową przyszłych nabywców.

Deweloperzy uczestniczący w badaniu Indeksu Nastrojów Deweloperów zapewniają, że nowy program kredytowy nie wpłynie na wzrost cen nieruchomości. Według założyciela REDNET Property Group i portalu Tabelaofert.pl, Roberta Chojnackiego, obecny moment rynkowy różni się od poprzednich programów kredytowych, które powodowały znaczne wzrosty cen. Oczekiwane fluktuacje cen będą wynosiły maksymalnie +/- 1%, a wzrost cen dodatkowo powstrzyma spadek sprzedaży, który już obserwujemy w częściowych danych z maja.

Ponadto, deweloperzy przewidują możliwy spadek dynamiki sprzedaży mieszkań. Choć 46,8% ankietowanych deweloperów spodziewa się wzrostu sprzedaży, 10,6% wskazuje na spadek. Odsetek osób oczekujących stabilizacji również zmniejszył się do 41,5%.

Przy stabilizacji rynku nieruchomości w najbliższej przyszłości dużo zależy od decyzji rządu w sprawie nowego programu mieszkaniowego. Obecna stabilizacja wynika głównie z braku konkretnych informacji oraz dalszych zapowiedzi. Wszystko wskazuje na to, że ceny nieruchomości będą nadal rosły, choć nie w takim tempie, jak wcześniej. Wzrost cen jest skutkiem wielu czynników, takich jak rosnące koszty realizacji inwestycji i ograniczony dostęp do atrakcyjnych gruntów. To prowadzi do ograniczonej podaży i deficytu mieszkaniowego, który staramy się łatać poprzez nowe inwestycje. Oczekuje się stabilnego poziomu sprzedaży w kolejnych 6 miesiącach, ale branża czeka na rządowe decyzje dotyczące nowego programu mieszkaniowego i dopłat do kredytów – mówi Małgorzata Ostrowska, Dyrektorka Pionu Sprzedaży i Marketingu w J.W. Construction.

Wnioski z badania wskazują na optymistyczną stronę, ale przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Polsce jest nadal niepewna.

According to the latest Developer Sentiment Index study, the majority of companies (48%) expect housing prices to stabilize in May. A similar percentage of developers also predict sales stabilization. However, the study suggests that these expectations may be misleading. Research results showed that 46.8% of surveyed developers anticipate an increase in property prices, which may be due to both the new housing program and the improving creditworthiness of future buyers.

Developers participating in the study assure that the new credit program will not impact the increase in property prices. According to Robert Chojnacki, the founder of REDNET Property Group and the portal Tabelaofert.pl, the current market situation differs from previous credit programs that caused significant price increases. Expected price fluctuations will be at most +/- 1%, and the decline in sales, which is already observed in partial May data, will further restrain price growth.

Furthermore, developers predict a possible decrease in sales dynamics for apartments. Although 46.8% of surveyed developers expect an increase in sales, 10.6% indicate a decrease. The percentage of those expecting stabilization has also decreased to 41.5%.

The future stability of the real estate market largely depends on the government’s decision regarding the new housing program. The current stabilization mainly results from the lack of concrete information and further announcements. Everything indicates that property prices will continue to rise, although not at the same pace as before. Price increases are the result of many factors, such as rising project implementation costs and limited access to attractive land. This leads to limited supply and a housing deficit, which we are trying to address through new investments. A stable level of sales is expected in the next 6 months, but the industry is awaiting governmental decisions regarding the new housing program and credit subsidies,” says Małgorzata Ostrowska, Sales and Marketing Director at J.W. Construction.

The conclusions from the study point to an optimistic outlook, but the future of the real estate market in Poland remains uncertain.

