Grupa Murapol emitterem obligacji na wysoki zysk: Aktywny udział w rynku kapitałowym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Grupa Murapol, czołowy deweloper mieszkaniowy w Polsce, zdecydowała się na emisję obligacji o wartości 150 mln zł. Emisja obligacji jest skierowana do inwestorów instytucjonalnych i ma na celu dalszą dywersyfikację źródeł finansowania oraz zabezpieczenie płynności potrzebnej do rozwoju firmy.

„Nasza firma odniosła sukces na rynku kapitałowym i chcemy utrzymać aktywną rolę jako uczestnik rynku. Emisja obligacji cieszyła się dużym zainteresowaniem inwestorów, co świadczy o ich uznaniu dla naszej firmy, doświadczenia i sprawdzonego modelu biznesowego” – powiedział Nikodem Iskra, Prezes Zarządu Murapol S.A.

Emisja obejmuje 1,5 tysiąca sztuk obligacji o wartości nominalnej 100 tys. zł każda. Obligacje będą oprocentowane według zmiennej stopy procentowej WIBOR 3M powiększonej o marżę 4% w skali roku. Dzień wykupu obligacji przypada na 28 maja 2027 r.

Grupa Murapol jest jednym z największych deweloperów mieszkaniowych w Polsce, oferującym przystępne cenowo mieszkania dla szerokiego grona klientów. Pozycję firmy na rynku budowlanym umożliwiło bogate doświadczenie, silna pozycja rynkowa oraz solidne fundamenty biznesowe.

Dzięki emitowanym obligacjom Grupa uzyskała potrzebną płynność finansową, która zapewni skuteczne realizowanie dalszego rozwoju, konsekwentną realizację polityki dywidendowej oraz dalszą ekspansję na rynku nieruchomości. Optymalne metraże i atrakcyjne lokalizacje oferowanych mieszkań stanowią dodatkową siłę Grupy Murapol, przekładającą się na wysoką rentowność inwestycji.

