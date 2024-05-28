Nowi najemcy i przedłużenie umowy najmu w kompleksie Placu Unii

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Kompleks Placu Unii pozyskał nowych najemców oraz przedłużenie umowy najmu przez jedną ze swoich firm. Firma AGRO Ubezpieczenia – Towarzystwo Ubezpieczeń Wzajemnych dołączyła do grona najemców Placu Unii, otwierając swoją nową siedzibę na tym terenie. AGRO Ubezpieczenia to firma oferująca swoim klientom kompleksowe ubezpieczenia, takie jak ubezpieczenia komunikacyjne, dla mieszkań i domów, rolne, podróżne oraz dla firm. Ich biuro zajmuje powierzchnię ponad 1650 mkw. na piętrze w budynku B.

Dodatkowo, spółka Tradedoubler zdecydowała się przedłużyć umowę najmu na kolejne trzy lata. Tradedoubler to lider w dziedzinie rozwiązań performance marketingu i technologii. Ich biuro znajduje się w budynku C i zajmuje blisko 550 mkw. na drugim piętrze.

Przy obu transakcjach najemców reprezentowała agencja doradcza Avison Young, a właściciela kompleksu – Invesco Real Estate – eksperci z firmy doradczej Colliers.

Plac Unii wyróżnia się nie tylko dogodną lokalizacją, ale także możliwością skorzystania przez pracowników z 2-poziomowego pasażu handlowo-usługowego oraz licznych, dedykowanych udogodnień. Właściciele kompleksu Invesco Real Estate regularnie modernizują Plac Unii, wprowadzając nowe rozwiązania i udogodnienia, takie jak odnowienie food-courtu i głównego lobby oraz certyfikat WiredScore najwyższego poziomu Platinum za standard łączności cyfrowej i zaawansowanie technologiczne obiektu.

Decyzje firm AGRO Ubezpieczenia – TUW oraz Tradedoubler potwierdzają, że Plac Unii przyciąga najemców dzięki wysokiemu standardowi i strategii ESG wprowadzanej przez Właściciela, a także świetnej lokalizacji z doskonałym dostępem do komunikacji miejskiej.

