Nowo otwarty ośrodek dla wspólnoty akademickiej UW w Kościelisku

28 maja, 2024

W dniu 25 maja pracownicy, doktoranci oraz emeryci i renciści Uniwersytetu Warszawskiego mieli okazję skorzystać z nowocześnie zmodernizowanego Domu Pracy Twórczej i Wypoczynku „Wrzos” w Kościelisku. Ośrodek, który od lat służył społeczności akademickiej, przeszedł proces remontu i rozbudowy, a 24 maja odbyła się oficjalna ceremonia otwarcia.

Teraz ośrodek oferuje dwadzieścia osiem miejsc wypoczynkowych, dostępnych dla wszystkich wymienionych grup społeczności akademickiej UW. Położony w malowniczej Dolinie Kościelskiej, w odległości 8 km od Zakopanego, ośrodek jest własnością Uniwersytetu Warszawskiego od 1973 roku.

Otwarcie ośrodka „Wrzos” spotkało się z zainteresowaniem licznych członków społeczności akademickiej. Wśród gości znaleźli się m.in. kanclerz UW, p.o. zastępcy kanclerza ds. nieruchomości, p.o. zastępcy kanclerza ds. technicznych, pełnomocnik rektora ds. inwestycji, oraz pracownicy ośrodka „Wrzos”. Kanclerz UW wyraził swoją radość z ponownego otwarcia ośrodka oraz nadzieję, że będzie on służyć społeczności akademickiej przez długie lata.

Ośrodek „Wrzos” oferuje różne typy pokoi, od jedno- do czteroosobowych, z pełnym węzłem sanitarnym. Doba hotelowa trwa od godziny 15:00 do godziny 12:00 następnego dnia, a śniadania są serwowane od godziny 8:00 do 10:00. Goście mają również dostęp do różnych udogodnień, takich jak narciarnia, stół do tenisa stołowego, rowery i rowery elektryczne oraz siłownia plenerowa. Ponadto obiekt jest dostosowany do potrzeb osób z niepełnosprawnościami.

Otwarcie zmodernizowanego ośrodka dla wspólnoty akademickiej UW w Kościelisku stanowi istotną i przyjemną nowość dla tych wszystkich, którzy mogą korzystać z jego udogodnień i malowniczego położenia. To kolejny krok w zapewnieniu gościom komfortowego miejsca do wypoczynku i twórczej pracy.

The newly renovated and expanded „Wrzos” Work and Leisure Center in Kościelisko is a welcome addition to the academic community of the University of Warsaw. The center now offers twenty-eight comfortable accommodations with full bathroom facilities for employees, doctoral students, retirees, and pensioners affiliated with the university.

Located in the picturesque Kościeliska Valley, just 8 kilometers from Zakopane, the center has been owned by the University of Warsaw since 1973. Its reopening on May 24th was celebrated with an official opening ceremony attended by various dignitaries, including the Chancellor of the University.

The „Wrzos” center provides a range of room types, from single to quadruple occupancy, ensuring that there is an option suitable for every guest. The check-in time is from 3:00 PM to 12:00 PM the next day, and breakfast is served from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Guests also have access to various amenities, including a ski storage room, table tennis, bicycles and electric bikes, as well as outdoor gym equipment. Additionally, the facility is accessible for individuals with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity for all guests.

The reopening of the „Wrzos” Work and Leisure Center is an exciting development for the academic community at the University of Warsaw. It provides a comfortable and conducive environment for relaxation and creative work. The center’s modernization and expansion cater to the needs of the university’s community, offering a place to unwind and recharge amidst the scenic surroundings of Kościelisko.

