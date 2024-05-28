Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogłoszenie o sprzedaży nieruchomości w Niepołomicach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Miasta i Gminy Niepołomice ogłosił II przetarg ustny ograniczony dla właścicieli nieruchomości przyległych w celu sprzedaży nieruchomości gruntowej położonej w miejscowości Podłęże, należącej do Gminy Niepołomice.

Nieruchomość, oznaczona jako działka numer 1397/2, ma powierzchnię 0,0155 ha. Znajduje się w sąsiedztwie drogi wojewódzkiej nr 964 i wjazdu na autostradę A4. Jest to płaski teren o kształcie wąskiego pasa o długości około 31 metrów i szerokości około 5 metrów. Obecnie jest częściowo utwardzony kruszywem żwirowym i ma bezpośredni dostęp do drogi publicznej poprzez działki będące własnością Skarbu Państwa. Nie posiada zjazdu ani infrastruktury energetycznej, gazowej, wodociągowej i kanalizacyjnej. Nieruchomość nie ma żadnych obciążeń lub zobowiązań.

Zgodnie z planem miejscowym, teren, na którym znajduje się nieruchomość, jest przeznaczony dla zabudowy usługowej. Cena wywoławcza działki wynosi 50 000,00 złotych, do której należy doliczyć 23% VAT. Wadium ustalone dla tej nieruchomości wynosi 5 000,00 złotych i musi zostać wniesione do dnia 27 czerwca 2024 r.

Przetarg odbędzie się 3 lipca 2024 r. w siedzibie Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach. Osoby zainteresowane uczestnictwem w przetargu muszą zgłosić swoje uczestnictwo do 27 czerwca 2024 r. Lista uczestników zostanie wywieszona na tablicach ogłoszeń i zamieszczona w Biuletynie Informacji Publicznej oraz na stronie internetowej urzędu.

W przetargu mogą wziąć udział właściciele przyległych działek o numerach: 1401, 1400, 1394/6, 1397/3, 1399/1 obr. 0003 Podłęże. Zarówno osoby fizyczne, jak i prawne mogą uczestniczyć w przetargu.

Warunkiem przystąpienia do przetargu jest okazanie dowodu wpłaty wadium oraz odpowiednich dokumentów tożsamości. Jeżeli kontrola przetargowa nie wykaże żadnych zastrzeżeń, umowa notarialna zostanie zawarta w ciągu 21 dni od rozstrzygnięcia przetargu.

Po dodatkowe informacje na temat procedury przetargowej można skontaktować się z Wydziałem Rozwoju Planowania Przestrzennego i Nieruchomości Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach.

The article discusses an upcoming limited oral tender for the sale of a piece of land in the town of Podłęże, which is part of the Niepołomice Municipality in Poland. The land, identified as plot number 1397/2, has an area of 0.0155 hectares and is located near the provincial road No. 964 and the entrance to the A4 motorway. It is a flat area in the shape of a narrow strip, approximately 31 meters long and 5 meters wide.

Currently, the land is partly covered with gravel and has direct access to a public road through adjacent plots owned by the state treasury. However, it lacks a driveway and utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and sewage infrastructure. The plot is unburdened by any encumbrances or obligations.

According to the local development plan, the land is designated for service development. The starting price for the plot is set at 50,000.00 Polish złotys (PLN), to which a 23% value-added tax (VAT) should be added. A deposit of PLN 5,000.00 has been established for this property and must be paid by June 27, 2024.

The tender will take place on July 3, 2024, at the Niepołomice Municipal Office. Interested parties must register their participation by June 27, 2024. The list of participants will be posted on notice boards, published in the Public Information Bulletin, and made available on the municipality’s website.

Owners of adjacent plots with numbers: 1401, 1400, 1394/6, 1397/3, 1399/1 obr. 0003 Podłęże, whether individuals or legal entities, are eligible to participate in the tender.

To participate in the tender, interested parties must provide proof of deposit payment and relevant identification documents. If the tender review reveals no objections, a notarial agreement will be concluded within 21 days of the tender’s resolution.

For additional information about the tender procedure, individuals can contact the Department of Development, Spatial Planning, and Property of the Niepołomice Municipal Office.