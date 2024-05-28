Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podwyżka cen mieszkań w polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego raportu AMRON-SARFiN, ceny transakcyjne mieszkań w polskich miastach nadal rosną. W Warszawie średnia cena za metr kwadratowy wzrosła o 5,54 proc. w ciągu jednego kwartału, osiągając ponad 13,9 tys. zł. W ciągu ostatniego roku ceny mieszkań w stolicy wzrosły o imponujące 17,14 proc.

Gdańsk również doświadczał wzrostu cen mieszkań, z kwartału na kwartał wzrost wyniósł 4,37 proc. Średnia cena transakcyjna mieszkań w tym mieście przekracza teraz 11,1 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy, a roczny wzrost wyniósł 14,84 proc.

W Krakowie ceny mieszkań także zanotowały wzrost. W ciągu jednego kwartału wzrosły o 4,67 proc., a rok do roku o 20,49 proc., osiągając średnią wartość 12,3 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy.

Wrocław to kolejne miasto, w którym ceny mieszkań idą w górę. W ciągu pierwszego kwartału tego roku kupujący płacili średnio ponad 10,9 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy, co oznacza wzrost o 3,48 proc. w porównaniu z czwartym kwartałem 2023 r. i wzrost o 20,57 proc. w porównaniu z pierwszym kwartałem ubiegłego roku.

W Poznaniu również możemy zaobserwować wzrost cen mieszkań. Przeciętne ceny transakcyjne wzrosły o 5,38 proc. w ciągu jednego kwartału i o 21,76 proc. w ciągu roku, osiągając wartość 9,8 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy.

Niezależnie od miasta, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce rozwija się dynamicznie, co prowadzi do wzrostu cen mieszkań. Wynika to z dużego zainteresowania nieruchomościami, a także żywiołowego rozwoju gospodarczego. Niestety, dla wielu osób ta sytuacja utrudnia dostęp do własnego mieszkania.

According to the latest AMRON-SARFiN report, transaction prices for apartments in Polish cities continue to rise. In Warsaw, the average price per square meter increased by 5.54% in one quarter, reaching over 13,900 PLN. Over the past year, apartment prices in the capital have risen by an impressive 17.14%.

Gdańsk has also experienced an increase in apartment prices, with a quarter-on-quarter increase of 4.37%. The average transaction price for apartments in this city now exceeds 11,100 PLN per square meter, with a year-on-year growth of 14.84%.

In Krakow, apartment prices have also seen an increase. They rose by 4.67% in one quarter and by 20.49% year-on-year, reaching an average value of 12,300 PLN per square meter.

Wrocław is another city where apartment prices are on the rise. In the first quarter of this year, buyers paid an average of over 10,900 PLN per square meter, which represents a 3.48% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and a 20.57% increase compared to the first quarter of last year.

In Poznań, we can also observe an increase in apartment prices. The average transaction prices rose by 5.38% in one quarter and by 21.76% over the year, reaching a value of 9,800 PLN per square meter.

Regardless of the city, the real estate market in Poland is developing dynamically, leading to an increase in apartment prices. This is due to a high demand for properties, as well as rapid economic development. Unfortunately, this situation makes it difficult for many people to access their own homes.

Industry and Market Forecasts

The real estate industry in Poland is expected to continue its growth in the coming years. According to market forecasts, the demand for residential properties is likely to remain strong, driven by factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and favorable mortgage lending conditions. The rising trend in apartment prices is expected to continue, although the pace of growth might moderate in some cities.

The market for real estate investments in Poland is also projected to attract more domestic and international investors. The country’s stable economic performance, favorable investment climate, and potential for capital appreciation are key factors driving this interest.

Nevertheless, there are some potential challenges and issues related to the industry. One of the main concerns is the affordability of housing, especially for first-time buyers. The rapid increase in apartment prices has made it difficult for some individuals and families to enter the housing market, leading to a growing demand for affordable housing solutions.

Additionally, there is a need for continued investment in infrastructure, particularly in areas experiencing high population growth. This includes the development of transportation networks, schools, healthcare facilities, and other amenities to support the growing residential communities.

