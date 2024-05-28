Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek budowlany w Polsce: Najważniejsze informacje z sektora budownictwa i nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Offshore: Senat zatwierdził nowelizację ustawy o prowadzeniu polityki rozwoju, która ma na celu usprawnienie wdrażania Krajowego Planu Odbudowy (KPO). Nowe przepisy umożliwiają inwestorom rozliczanie inwestycji, w tym budowy morskich farm wiatrowych, na podstawie pożyczek zgodnych z przekazanymi środkami.

Produkcja budowlano-montażowa spadła o 2% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku, ale zanotowano wzrost o 9% w ujęciu miesięcznym. To oznacza, że sektor budowlany nadal jest aktywny, chociaż z małymi wahaniem w wynikach.

Brak programu wsparcia sprzedaży kredytów mieszkaniowych może wpłynąć na obniżenie akcji kredytowej w kolejnych miesiącach. Analitycy szacują, że może to spowodować spadek o około 4-4,5 miliarda złotych. Z drugiej strony, sprzedaż kredytów mieszkaniowych zanotowała znaczący wzrost o 93,2% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku, osiągając 6,773 miliarda złotych w kwietniu 2024 roku.

Rynek mieszkaniowy odnotował pewne wahania w kwietniu br. Liczba mieszkań oddanych do użytkowania spadła o 23,7% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku, ale jednocześnie liczba mieszkań, których budowę rozpoczęto, wzrosła o 46,3% w porównaniu do tego samego okresu. Liczba mieszkań, na których budowę wydano pozwolenia lub zgłoszono projekt budowlany, również wzrosła.

Wzrost rynku biurowego w Polsce można prognozować na przyszłość. Eksperci sugerują, że do końca tego roku rynek powiększy się o około 210 000 metrów kwadratowych. Wzmożonej podaży można się spodziewać po 2026 roku.

Ceny najmu mieszkań w największych polskich miastach wzrosły o 4% w skali rocznej, podczas gdy podaż wzrosła o 26% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. To oznacza, że rynek mieszkaniowy nadal jest aktywny, a ceny rosną.

Sektory budowlany i nieruchomościowy w Polsce ciągle się rozwijają. Pomimo pewnych wahnięć, branża ma nadzieję na dalszy wzrost i inwestycje w przyszłości.

Offshore wind farms have been gaining traction in Poland, and the recent amendment to the Development Policy Act aims to streamline the implementation of the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO). This will allow investors to account for their investments, including the construction of offshore wind farms, based on loans in line with the provided funds. This move is expected to boost the development of the offshore wind industry in the country.

The construction and assembly sector experienced a 2% decrease in production compared to the previous year. However, there was a 9% increase on a monthly basis, indicating that the construction sector remains active, albeit with some fluctuations in results. This suggests that despite the challenges faced, the industry is resilient and continuing to operate at a relatively stable level.

The lack of a sales support program for mortgage loans may have repercussions on credit activity in the coming months. Analysts estimate that this could lead to a decrease of approximately 4-4.5 billion Polish złoty in lending. On the other hand, mortgage loan sales have seen significant growth, with a 93.2% increase compared to the previous year, reaching 6.773 billion Polish złoty in April 2024. This indicates that there is still demand in the housing market, despite potential challenges in the credit sector.

The housing market has experienced some fluctuations in April. The number of completed residential units decreased by 23.7% compared to the previous year, but at the same time, the number of housing projects initiated increased by 46.3% during the same period. The number of permits issued or construction projects submitted for residential units also saw an upward trend. These figures indicate that while there may be temporary fluctuations, the overall housing market remains active, with potential for future growth.

The Polish office market is also expected to continue growing in the future. Experts suggest that by the end of this year, the market will expand by approximately 210,000 square meters. Increased supply in the market can be anticipated after 2026.

In the largest Polish cities, rental prices for apartments have increased by 4% on an annual basis, while supply has grown by 26% compared to the previous year. This indicates that the housing market remains active, with prices on the rise. Demand for rental properties is also expected to continue.

Both the construction and real estate sectors in Poland continue to thrive. Despite some fluctuations, the industries remain optimistic about further growth and future investments.