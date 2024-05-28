Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż działki w Niepołomicach – doskonała inwestycja w przyszłość

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Komunikat z dnia 27 maja 2024 r.

Burmistrz Miasta i Gminy Niepołomice ogłasza I przetarg ustny nieograniczony na sprzedaż atrakcyjnej nieruchomości gruntowej w miejscowości Wola Zabierzowska. Działka o powierzchni 0,1000 ha stanowi własność gminy i jest położona w centralnej części miasta. Jest to niezabudowana parcela porośnięta zielenią i posiada bezpośredni dostęp do drogi publicznej.

Ta fascynująca oferta inwestycyjna znajduje się w terenach zabudowy mieszkaniowej jednorodzinnej, co czyni ją atrakcyjną dla rodzin poszukujących domu w spokojnej okolicy. Nieruchomość jest doskonale skomunikowana, z podstawowymi sieciami uzbrojenia terenu w bliskiej odległości.

Cena wywoławcza tej działki wynosi 150.000,00 złotych, a minimalne postąpienie na przetargu to 1% ceny wywoławczej. W celu wzięcia udziału w przetargu, konieczne jest wpłacenie 15.000,00 złotych wadium na rachunek bankowy Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach.

Przetarg odbędzie się 2 lipca 2024 r. w siedzibie Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach. Może w nim wziąć udział zarówno osoba fizyczna, jak i osoba prawna, które przedstawią wymagane dokumenty.

Nieruchomość ta stanowi idealną inwestycję dla osób poszukujących miejsca na budowę swojego wymarzonego domu. Niepołomice to urocze miasto o bogatej historii, z pięknymi terenami zielonymi i dogodnymi połączeniami do najważniejszych ośrodków miejskich.

Nie przegap okazji i weź udział w przetargu na tę atrakcyjną nieruchomość już teraz! Więcej informacji na temat przetargu można znaleźć na stronie internetowej Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach lub w siedzibie urzędu. To doskonała inwestycja w Twoją przyszłość i bezpieczną, rodzinną atmosferę.

Industry Overview:

The real estate industry in Niepołomice is experiencing increasing demand for residential properties, particularly in the single-family housing segment. This can be attributed to several factors, including the town’s attractive location, rich history, and easy access to major urban centers. The availability of green spaces and well-developed infrastructure further contribute to the appeal of this area for families looking for a peaceful and comfortable living environment.

Market Forecasts:

Forecasts for the real estate market in Niepołomice indicate a positive growth trajectory in the coming years. The rising demand for housing in the town is expected to drive up property prices, making it an opportune time for investment. Experts predict that property values will continue to appreciate, particularly in desirable locations such as Wola Zabierzowska. This ongoing trend signifies the potential for lucrative returns on real estate investments in the area.

Industry Issues:

While the real estate market in Niepołomice presents numerous opportunities, there are also challenges to consider. One potential issue is the availability of suitable land for residential development. As demand continues to rise, finding attractively located and properly zoned land parcels may become increasingly difficult. This scarcity can lead to competition and potentially higher prices for available properties.

Another concern for potential investors is the regulatory landscape governing real estate transactions. It is crucial for buyers to be well-informed about the legal requirements and procedures involved in purchasing property in Niepołomice. Working with reputable real estate agents or seeking legal advice can help navigate any potential issues in this regard.

Additional Information:

For more details on the auction and the property being offered, interested parties can visit the official website of the City and Commune Office in Niepołomice, link name. The website provides comprehensive information about the auction, including necessary documents, registration procedures, and contact details.

As this investment opportunity is time-sensitive, it is advisable to visit the City and Commune Office in person, located in Niepołomice, to gather additional information and clarify any queries.