Sprzedaż nieruchomości w Niepołomicach

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Burmistrz Miasta i Gminy Niepołomice ogłasza przetarg na sprzedaż nieruchomości gruntowej położonej w Niepołomicach. Działka o numerze 5062 o powierzchni 0,0337 ha jest terenem niezabudowanym, znajdującym się przy ulicy Brzeskiej. Nieruchomość jest porośnięta niską zielenią i ma bezpośredni dostęp do drogi publicznej. Osoby zainteresowane udziałem w przetargu muszą zgłosić swoje uczestnictwo do 27 czerwca.

Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości wynosi 59 500,00 zł, a do ceny uzyskanej w przetargu zostanie doliczony podatek VAT w wysokości 23%. Wadium w formie pieniężnej w wysokości 5 950,00 zł musi zostać wpłacone do dnia 27 czerwca na rachunek bankowy Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach.

Przetarg odbędzie się 03 lipca w siedzibie Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach. Warunkiem przystąpienia do przetargu jest okazanie oryginału dowodu wpłaty oraz innych wymaganych dokumentów. Przyjęcie najwyższej oferty będzie decydujące, a minimalne postąpienie wynosi nie mniej niż 1% ceny wywoławczej.

Nieruchomość znajduje się w obszarze, który podlega ustaleniom miejscowego planu zagospodarowania przestrzennego dla wschodniej części dzielnicy Zagrody. Plan przewiduje, że teren może być przeznaczony pod tereny usług oraz drogi wewnętrzne.

Szczegółowe informacje na temat przetargu można uzyskać w Wydziale Rozwoju Planowania Przestrzennego i Nieruchomości Urzędu Miasta i Gminy w Niepołomicach. Ogłoszenie o przetargu jest również zamieszczone na stronie internetowej urzędu oraz na tablicach ogłoszeń. Burmistrz Miasta i Gminy Niepołomice zastrzega sobie prawo do odwołania przetargu z ważnych powodów.

The article announces a tender for the sale of a plot of land located in Niepołomice, Poland. The land, numbered 5062, has an area of 0.0337 hectares and is located on Brzeska Street. It is currently an undeveloped plot covered with low vegetation and has direct access to a public road. Interested parties must register their participation in the tender by June 27th.

The starting price for the property is 59,500.00 PLN, and a 23% VAT tax will be added to the final bid price obtained in the tender. A cash deposit of 5,950.00 PLN must be paid by June 27th to the bank account of the City and Commune Office in Niepołomice.

The tender will take place on July 3rd at the headquarters of the City and Commune Office in Niepołomice. To participate in the tender, bidders must present the original proof of payment and other required documents. The highest offer will be decisive, with a minimum increase of no less than 1% of the starting price.

The property is located in an area subject to the provisions of the local spatial development plan for the eastern part of the Zagrody district. The plan allows for the possibility of designation of the area for service purposes and internal roads.

Detailed information about the tender can be obtained from the Department of Development, Spatial Planning, and Real Estate of the City and Commune Office in Niepołomice. The announcement of the tender is also available on the office’s website and on notice boards. The Mayor of the City and Commune of Niepołomice reserves the right to cancel the tender for valid reasons.