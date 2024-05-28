Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Willa w malowniczej scenerii Mazowsza otrzymuje prestiżową nagrodę European Property Awards

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Willa położona na brzegu Wisły na Mazowszu zdobyła jedno z najważniejszych wyróżnień w branży nieruchomości. Ta nowoczesna budowla, zaprojektowana przez Pawła Naduka, została nagrodzona European Property Awards, znane również jako „Oskary” nieruchomości.

Historia tej wyjątkowej willi rozpoczęła się od pasji do przyrody. Młode małżeństwo zakochało się w działce, która znajdowała się na brzegu Wisły. Chcąc uciec od zgiełku miasta, spędzali tam każdą wolną chwilę. Postanowili urzeczywistnić swoje marzenie i stworzyć swoje własne miejsce na ziemi. Dzięki pomocy Pawła Naduka z pracowni 77 Studio architektury w Warszawie, ich marzenia stały się rzeczywistością.

Budynek willi harmonijnie wtapia się w otoczenie, stając się niemal niewidocznym z zewnątrz. Wnętrze budynku jest przestronne i pełne światła. Duże przeszklenia otwierają się na malowniczy widok Wisły, tworząc wrażenie bliskiego połączenia z naturą.

Najważniejszym wyzwaniem projektowym było przybliżenie się do rzeki i zapewnienie mieszkańcom domu najlepszego widoku na jej brzeg. Architekci zdecydowali się na umieszczenie budynku dokładnie 35 metrów i 35 centymetrów powyżej poziomu rzeki, co umożliwiło osiągnięcie optymalnego efektu wizualnego.

Projekt willi uwzględniał także ogród na dachu, który umożliwia podziwianie panoramy okolicy. Warto również wspomnieć o basenie bezkrawędziowym, który z perspektywy wnętrza wydaje się zlewać z rzeką.

Nagroda European Property Awards jest jednym z najważniejszych wyróżnień w branży nieruchomości. Biorąc pod uwagę liczne zgłoszenia, zdobycie tego wyróżnienia jest prawdziwym osiągnięciem. To dowód na to, że willa na Mazowszu należy do najpiękniejszych domów w Europie.

Właściciele willi mogą z dumą opowiadać o swojej nieruchomości, która nie tylko zachwyca swoją architekturą, ale również łączy się z naturą i harmonijnie wpisuje się w malowniczy krajobraz nad Wisłą.

The real estate industry has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with a particular focus on unique and modern properties. The European Property Awards, also known as the „Oscars” of real estate, recognize outstanding achievements in the industry. One of the recent recipients of this prestigious award is a villa located on the banks of the Vistula River in Mazovia, designed by Paweł Naduk.

The villa’s story began with the owners’ passion for nature. The young couple fell in love with a plot of land situated on the banks of the Vistula River and decided to create their own piece of paradise away from the hustle and bustle of the city. With the assistance of Paweł Naduk from the 77 Studio architecture firm in Warsaw, their dream became a reality.

The villa seamlessly blends into its surroundings, almost becoming invisible from the outside. Its interior is spacious and filled with natural light. Large windows provide stunning views of the picturesque Vistula River, creating a sense of close connection with nature.

One of the key design challenges was to bring the residents closer to the river and provide them with the best possible view of its banks. The architects decided to elevate the building precisely 35 meters and 35 centimeters above the river level, achieving an optimal visual effect.

The villa’s design also includes a rooftop garden, allowing residents to admire the surrounding panorama. Notably, there is also an infinity pool that seems to blend seamlessly with the river from the interior perspective.

The European Property Awards are highly regarded in the real estate industry. Achieving this recognition amidst numerous submissions is a true accomplishment. It serves as proof that this villa in Mazovia is one of the most beautiful homes in Europe.

The owners of the villa can proudly showcase their property, which not only captivates with its architecture but also harmoniously integrates with nature, blending into the picturesque landscape along the Vistula River.