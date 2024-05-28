Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zakup mieszkania na kredyt: Nowe ograniczenia zdolności kredytowej

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 28 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Analiza sytuacji kredytowej potencjalnych nabywców mieszkań przeprowadzona przez serwis Rankomat.pl wykazuje, że banki coraz bardziej restrykcyjnie oceniają zdolność kredytową. Przeciętna zdolność kredytowa spadła w kwietniu, osiągając poziom niższy niż pod koniec ubiegłego roku.

Eksperci założyli, że przyszli nabywcy, 30-letni singiel zarabiający średnio 6 tysięcy złotych netto, bezdzietna para 30-latków z dochodem na poziomie 8 tysięcy złotych netto oraz małżeństwo w wieku 35 lat z dzieckiem i dochodem na poziomie 10 tysięcy złotych netto, posiadają 20-procentowy wkład własny oraz nie mają żadnych innych zobowiązań kredytowych.

Największe ograniczenia dotyczą co najmniej dwuosobowych gospodarstw domowych. Wielu banków szacuje dziś zdolność kredytową dla takich klientów na niższym poziomie nawet o kilkanaście tysięcy złotych w porównaniu do oferty z marca. Konrad Pluciński, ekspert Rankomat.pl, zwraca uwagę na istotne różnice w sposobie liczenia zdolności kredytowej przez poszczególne banki. Przykładowo, dla trzyosobowego gospodarstwa domowego z dochodem na poziomie 10 tysięcy złotych netto, różnica zdolności kredytowej między pierwszym a ostatnim bankiem w zestawieniu wynosi nawet ponad 200 tysięcy złotych.

Młodzi, zarabiający przeciętnie i starający się o mieszkanie na kredyt, muszą być świadomi nowych ograniczeń i restrykcji w uzyskiwaniu odpowiedniej zdolności kredytowej. W obecnej sytuacji, optymalne podejście polega na starannym wyborze banku i porównaniu ofert kredytowych, aby znaleźć najlepszą opcję dostosowaną do własnych potrzeb i możliwości finansowych. Niezbędne jest również uprzednie przygotowanie się finansowe, takie jak gromadzenie wkładu własnego i minimalizowanie innych zobowiązań kredytowych. Wszystko to pomoże młodym mieszkańcom największych miast zrealizować swoje marzenie o posiadaniu własnego mieszkania.

According to a credit analysis conducted by Rankomat.pl, banks are becoming increasingly strict in assessing creditworthiness. The average creditworthiness has decreased in April, reaching a level lower than at the end of last year.

Experts assumed that potential buyers, a 30-year-old single person earning an average monthly net income of 6,000 PLN, a childless couple in their 30s with a monthly net income of 8,000 PLN, and a married couple aged 35 with a child and a monthly net income of 10,000 PLN, have a 20% down payment and no other credit obligations.

The biggest restrictions apply to at least two-person households. Many banks today estimate creditworthiness for such clients at a lower level, even by several thousand PLN compared to the offers from March. Konrad Pluciński, an expert from Rankomat.pl, points out significant differences in the way banks calculate creditworthiness. For example, for a three-person household with a net income of 10,000 PLN, the difference in creditworthiness between the first and last bank in the comparison is more than 200,000 PLN.

Young people who earn an average income and are applying for a mortgage need to be aware of the new limitations and restrictions on obtaining suitable creditworthiness. In the current situation, the optimal approach is to carefully choose a bank and compare loan offers to find the best option tailored to individual needs and financial capabilities. It is also necessary to prepare financially in advance by accumulating a down payment and minimizing other credit obligations. All of this will help young residents of major cities realize their dream of owning their own apartment.

