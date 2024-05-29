Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

BALTICON Purchases Property in Gdynia with a Loan from Santander Bank

29 maja, 2024

Zarząd BALTICON S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the „Issuer”) announces to the public that on May 29, 2024, the Issuer (as the Buyer) entered into a promised sales agreement with Schenker spółka z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością with its registered office in Warsaw (as the Seller). The Seller sold to the Issuer the perpetual usufruct right to real estate consisting of cadastral lots No. 1168 and 1169, with a total area of 1.4549 ha, located in Gdynia, at Hutnicza 36 Street, along with rights associated with the perpetual usufruct right (including ownership of the buildings and facilities erected on it), for a net price of PLN 9,250,000.00, increased by the applicable value-added tax, resulting in a gross price of PLN 11,377,500.00 (hereinafter referred to as the „Promised Sales Agreement”).

The Promised Sales Agreement was concluded in execution of a preliminary agreement, as reported by the Issuer in the interim report ESPI No. 1/2024 of March 26, 2024. The Issuer also informs that Santander Bank Polska Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as the „Bank”) granted the Issuer a loan of PLN 10,000,000.00 (ten million zlotys), with a variable interest rate and a repayment deadline of March 31, 2030, intended, among other things, for the acquisition of the above-mentioned subject of the Promised Sales Agreement.

Additionally, within the previously concluded MultiLine agreement No. M0007206, the Bank granted the Issuer a revolving loan of up to PLN 2,127,500.00 (two million one hundred twenty-seven thousand five hundred zlotys) with a variable interest rate and a repayment deadline of September 30, 2024, intended for financing the VAT tax incurred in connection with the purchase of the perpetual usufruct right to the property.

Both loans are secured, among other things, by a contractual mortgage in the amount of PLN 23,200,000.00 granted to the Bank on the acquired perpetual usufruct right to the property. Other provisions of the Promised Sales Agreement and both loan agreements are typical for this type of agreement.

