Czy spadające ceny najmu mieszkań to rzeczywisty trend?

Raport opublikowany przez portal otodom.pl informuje, że pod koniec kwietnia liczba ofert mieszkań do wynajęcia w Polsce wzrosła o półtora procenta w porównaniu z końcem marca, osiągając ponad 27 tysięcy. W ciągu całego roku zanotowano wzrost o ponad 20 procent. Globalnie, liczba wyszukiwań mieszkań wyniosła 1,45 miliona, z czego w Krakowie nastąpił wzrost o jedną piątą w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem.

Choć na pierwszy rzut oka mogłoby się wydawać, że ceny najmu mieszkań spadają, sytuacja jest bardziej skomplikowana. Według opracowania, najczęściej poszukiwane są dwupokojowe mieszkania w różnym przedziale cenowym. Na przykład, w Katowicach, Łodzi i Kielcach najemców interesują lokale do 2 tysięcy złotych, natomiast w Lublinie, Poznaniu i Szczecinie lokal za 2,2 tysiąca złotych. Natomiast w Krakowie, Trójmieście, Opolu, Warszawie oraz Wrocławiu najemców interesują mieszkania do 3 tysięcy złotych.

Również cenami najmu mieszkań w miastach wojewódzkich w Polsce trzeba się dobrze zastanowić. Miesięczny koszt najmu wynosi średnio 3480 złotych. Choć wydaje się to niewielkim spadkiem o 0,5 procenta względem marca, jest to jednak wzrost o 2 procenty w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem. W przypadku samego Krakowa, ceny najmu spadły tylko o 1,5 procenta, co świadczy o stabilności tego rynku.

Raport opracowany przez Expandera i Rentier.io pokazuje, że podczas gdy w niektórych miastach ceny najmu wzrosły, w innych utrzymały się na stałym poziomie. Kraków znalazł się w tej drugiej kategorii, gdzie średnia cena wynajmu 50-metrowego mieszkania wynosi obecnie 3166 złotych.

Wniosek jest taki, że choć media informują o spadkach cen na rynku mieszkań do wynajęcia, w rzeczywistości sytuacja jest bardziej złożona. Chociaż w niektórych miastach ceny rzeczywiście spadły, w innych utrzymały się lub nawet wzrosły. Dlatego przed podjęciem decyzji o najmie mieszkania warto dokładnie przeanalizować lokalny rynek nieruchomości i dostosować oczekiwania do realiów.

Industry and Market Forecasts:

According to a report by PwC, the Polish housing market is expected to continue growing in the coming years. Factors such as a growing population, urbanization, and increased affordability are driving the demand for rental properties. The report predicts that rental prices will continue to rise, especially in major cities where demand is highest.

Issues in the Rental Housing Industry:

One of the major issues in the rental housing industry in Poland is the lack of affordable housing. As demand for rental properties increases, especially in urban areas, the supply of affordable housing has not kept pace. This has led to rising rental prices and increased competition among tenants.

Another issue is the lack of regulation and oversight in the rental market. There have been instances of landlords taking advantage of tenants, such as charging exorbitant rents or refusing to make necessary repairs. This has prompted calls for stricter regulations and the introduction of measures to protect tenants’ rights.

