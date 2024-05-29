Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gminy Nowa Ruda publikuje wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do dzierżawy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłosił listę nieruchomości, które są dostępne do dzierżawy w trybie przetargowym. Wykaz został wywieszony na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Gminy w Nowej Rudzie, a także jest dostępny na stronach internetowych Urzędu Gminy oraz Sołectwa Świerki.

Jedną z nieruchomości w wykazie jest działka o powierzchni 123,00 m2, znajdująca się na terenie działki nr 136/10. Ta konkretne nieruchomość przeznaczona jest do dzierżawy na cele związane z prowadzeniem ogrodu przydomowego. Gmina Nowa Ruda zdecydowała się udostępnić tę działkę zainteresowanym osobom, które chcą założyć i prowadzić własny ogród przydomowy.

Wykaz nieruchomości można również znaleźć na stronie Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej Gminy Nowa Ruda oraz na oficjalnej stronie internetowej Urzędu Gminy. Informacje te są dostępne dla wszystkich, którzy zainteresowani są dzierżawą nieruchomości na terenie Gminy Nowa Ruda.

To ważne wydarzenie daje okazję mieszkańcom Gminy Nowa Ruda, którzy zawsze marzyli o posiadaniu własnego ogrodu przydomowego, by spełnili swoje marzenia. Dzierżawa nieruchomości, zwłaszcza na cele związane z ogrodnictwem, daje możliwość uprawiania roślin, upiększania otoczenia i czerpania radości z własnego przydomowego zakątka.

Mieszkańcy zainteresowani dzierżawą nieruchomości mogą zapoznać się z szczegółami i warunkami przetargu na stronach internetowych Gminy Nowa Ruda oraz kontaktować się bezpośrednio z Urzędem Gminy w celu uzyskania dodatkowych informacji. Nie przegapcie tej wspaniałej okazji do realizacji Waszych ogrodowych marzeń!

The announcement made by the Mayor of Nowa Ruda Municipality regarding the list of properties available for lease through tender has created an opportunity for residents to fulfill their dreams of owning a home garden. The specific property mentioned in the list is a plot of land with an area of 123.00 m2, located within plot number 136/10. This particular property is designated for lease for the purpose of establishing and maintaining a personal home garden. The municipality has decided to make this land available to interested individuals who wish to create and manage their own private garden.

The list of properties can be found not only on the notice board of the Nowa Ruda Municipality Office but also on the official websites of the Municipality and the Świerki Sołectwa. These sources provide access to information for anyone interested in leasing property within the Nowa Ruda Municipality.

This significant event provides an opportunity for residents of the Nowa Ruda Municipality who have always dreamed of owning their own home garden. Leasing a property, especially for gardening purposes, offers the chance to cultivate plants, enhance the surroundings, and find joy in one’s own private corner.

Residents interested in leasing a property can familiarize themselves with the details and tender conditions on the official websites of the Nowa Ruda Municipality. They can also directly contact the Municipality Office for additional information. Do not miss this wonderful opportunity to realize your gardening dreams!

While the provided article focuses on the specific announcement by the Nowa Ruda Municipality, it would be beneficial to explore the broader industry and market forecasts related to home gardening in Poland. According to industry reports, the home gardening sector in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. The rising interest in sustainable living, organic food cultivation, and the need for green spaces within urban areas has contributed to the popularity of home gardening.

Forecasts suggest that the momentum in the home gardening industry is expected to continue. The market is projected to witness increased demand for tools and equipment, seeds, plants, and gardening services. As people become more conscious of the importance of self-sufficiency and sustainable living, home gardening offers an accessible and rewarding way to engage with nature.

Issues related to the home gardening industry in Poland include limited access to land and the need for community spaces. While initiatives like the one taken by the Nowa Ruda Municipality provide opportunities for individuals to lease land for garden purposes, the demand often outweighs the availability of suitable plots. Additionally, there is a growing need for community gardens, where individuals without access to private land can cultivate their own plants and contribute to local food production.

To stay informed about the latest trends and developments in the home gardening industry, interested individuals can explore reputable sources such as gardening magazines, industry trade shows, and online communities. There are several Polish websites and forums dedicated to gardening, where enthusiasts share tips, exchange ideas, and showcase their achievements.

For those passionate about the subject, it’s worth exploring reputable Polish gardening websites and resources such as Ogrodnictwo.pl, Sadownik.pl, and Forum Ogrodnicze. These platforms provide comprehensive information, advice, and updates regarding gardening techniques, plant varieties, and community initiatives.

By considering the broader industry landscape and market forecasts, as well as exploring related resources, individuals interested in the Nowa Ruda Municipality’s garden leasing opportunity can gain a better understanding of the context surrounding home gardening in Poland.