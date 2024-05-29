Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Luksusowa inwestycja Pauza Ochota – idealne połączenie natury i elegancji

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Unidevelopment SA miało zaszczyt ukończyć sprzedaż swojego najsłynniejszego projektu mieszkaniowego – inwestycji apartamentowej Pauza Ochota w Warszawie. Położona w sercu Starej Ochoty, inwestycja składa się z 56 eleganckich mieszkań i 4 lokali usługowych.

Pauza Ochota charakteryzuje się nie tylko prestiżową lokalizacją, ale także unikalnym połączeniem spokoju otaczającej zieleni i bliskością centrum miasta. Projekt budynku doskonale wpisuje się w charakter tradycyjnych kamienic, a wysoki standard wykończenia i liczne udogodnienia dla mieszkańców zapewniają wyjątkowy komfort. Ewa Przeździecka, Wiceprezes Zarządu Unidevelopment SA, z dumą podkreśla, że inwestycja była skierowana do segmentu premium, który jest mniej podatny na zmienne trendy konsumenckie. Firma zastosowała także innowacyjne rozwiązania marketingowe, które pozwoliły dotrzeć do odpowiedniej grupy odbiorców i zdobyć uznanie na rynku.

Budowa inwestycji rozpoczęła się na początku 2022 roku, a budynek został oddany do użytku w czwartym kwartale 2023 roku. Projekt architektoniczny opracowało renomowane studio Grupa 5 Architekci.

Charakterystyczną cechą budynku Pauza Ochota jest jego proporcja do otoczenia. Pomimo pięciu kondygnacji naziemnych, budynek wizualnie wydaje się być lżejszy dzięki wyodrębnieniu czterech z nich. Połączenie zieleni i starodrzewu wokół budynku tworzy unikalny efekt, a szczególnie przestronne tarasy i patio z pergolą podkreślają kameralny charakter inwestycji.

Wnętrza apartamentów wyróżniają się eleganckimi materiałami wykończeniowymi, takimi jak betonowe moduły dekoracyjne na elewacji budynku oraz najwyższej jakości włoski gres i windy z dozorcami ze szczotkowanej stali nierdzewnej Cooper Gold. Niezwykłym elementem jest również niepowtarzalny żyrandol widoczny zarówno z wnętrza, jak i z zewnątrz budynku.

Mieszkańcy mają dostęp do licznych udogodnień, takich jak całodobowa ochrona, reprezentacyjna portiernia z punktem odbioru paczek, rowerownia z serwisem, system bezdotykowego otwierania drzwi oraz dostęp do garażu z bramą otwieraną na podstawie sczytywania tablic rejestracyjnych. Dodatkowo, mieszkania wyposażone są w nawiewniki z filtrami antysmogowymi i antypyłkowymi.

Inwestycja Pauza Ochota to bez wątpienia doskonały przykład luksusowego połączenia natury i elegancji.

The completion of Unidevelopment SA’s prestigious residential project, Pauza Ochota in Warsaw, marks an important milestone for the company. Situated in the heart of Stara Ochota, the development consists of 56 elegant apartments and 4 commercial units.

Pauza Ochota stands out not only for its prestigious location, but also for its unique combination of tranquility amidst greenery and proximity to the city center. The architectural design of the building perfectly aligns with the character of traditional townhouses, while the high standard of finishing and numerous amenities ensure exceptional comfort for residents. Ewa Przeździecka, Vice President of the Management Board at Unidevelopment SA, proudly emphasizes that the project targeted the premium segment, which is less susceptible to changing consumer trends. The company also implemented innovative marketing solutions that helped reach the right audience and gain recognition in the market.

Construction of the development commenced in early 2022, and the building was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The architectural design was carried out by the renowned studio, Grupa 5 Architekci.

One of the distinctive features of the Pauza Ochota building is its proportion to the surrounding environment. Despite its five above-ground floors, the building visually appears lighter due to the differentiation of four of these floors. The combination of greenery and mature trees around the building creates a unique effect, with spacious terraces and a patio with a pergola emphasizing the intimate character of the development.

The interiors of the apartments stand out with elegant finishing materials, such as decorative concrete modules on the facade of the building, as well as high-quality Italian porcelain stoneware and elevators with caretakers made of brushed stainless steel in Cooper Gold. Another remarkable element is the distinctive chandelier visible from both the interior and exterior of the building.

Residents have access to numerous amenities, including 24-hour security, a representative concierge with a parcel pickup point, a bicycle room with servicing, a touchless door opening system, and access to the garage through license plate recognition. Furthermore, the apartments are equipped with anti-smog and anti-pollen ventilation filters.

Pauza Ochota is undoubtedly an excellent example of the luxurious combination of nature and elegance.

