Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania na wynajem i akademiki to przyszłość rynku nieruchomości?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Wiceprezes Echa Maciej Drozd poinformował, że Archicom niezależnie od wdrożenia programu „Na start” będzie dążył do osiągnięcia celu sprzedaży 3000 mieszkań. W swojej wypowiedzi podkreślił, że głównym problemem jest brak jasności dotyczącej konstrukcji programu oraz terminu jego wdrożenia. Obecna sytuacja wywołuje niepewność u konsumentów, którzy zastanawiają się, czy kupić teraz czy poczekać na potencjalnie lepsze warunki.

Podkreślono również, że oferta Archicomu jest różnorodna, część mieszkań kwalifikuje się do programów, ale duża liczba klientów chętnie nabywa je za gotówkę. Również inwestycje premium cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem, jak na przykład projekt Towarowa 22.

Archicom planuje kontynuować strategiczną ofensywę inwestycyjną oraz zakup ziemi pod kolejne projekty. Ponadto, grupa zamierza przeznaczyć część gruntów pierwotnie przeznaczonych pod projekty komercyjne na cele mieszkaniowe.

Warto zwrócić uwagę, że Echo systematycznie rozwija platformę PRS Resi 4 Rent, która obecnie liczy 4,11 tys. mieszkań, co stanowi 25% udziału w rynku najmu instytucjonalnego. Planowane jest osiągnięcie liczby ponad 10 tys. mieszkań do roku 2026. Lindberg wskazuje na rosnące zainteresowanie najemców i widzi w PRS alternatywę dla zakupu mieszkań w centrach aglomeracji, które stają się coraz mniej dostępne.

Wnioskiem z powyższych informacji można wysnuć, że przyszłość rynku nieruchomości może leżeć w sektorze wynajmu mieszkań oraz akademików. Archicom konsekwentnie działa w tym kierunku, rozwijając platformę PRS i inwestując w kolejne projekty mieszkaniowe. Czy to oznacza, że tradycyjne zakupy mieszkań staną się rzadkością? Czas pokaże.

In addition to the information provided in the article, it is worth exploring the industry and market forecasts, as well as the issues related to the real estate industry.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. According to market forecasts, this growth is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors such as low interest rates, favorable government policies, and increasing urbanization are driving the demand for housing.

The residential real estate market in Poland is diverse, catering to various segments of buyers. While some customers may qualify for government programs such as „Na start,” many customers are still willing to purchase properties with their own funds. Additionally, premium investments, such as the Towarowa 22 project mentioned in the article, have also been attracting significant interest.

Archicom, the company mentioned in the article, has been planning to continue its strategic investment offensive and acquire more land for future projects. Furthermore, the company intends to repurpose some of its commercial land for residential purposes, reflecting the growing demand for housing.

One significant trend in the market is the increasing popularity of the PRS (Private Rental Sector) Resi 4 Rent platform developed by Echo. The platform currently offers 4,110 apartments, accounting for a 25% share in the institutional rental market. Echo aims to expand this number to over 10,000 apartments by 2026. This indicates a growing interest among tenants in the rental sector as an alternative to purchasing properties in city centers, which are becoming less accessible.

Given the information above, it can be inferred that the future of the real estate market may lie in the rental sector, including both residential rentals and dormitories. Archicom is actively operating in this direction by developing the PRS platform and investing in additional residential projects. However, it remains to be seen whether traditional property purchases will become less common in the future.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the following link: Archicom website.