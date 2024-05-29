Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieostateczne rozwiązanie problemu dewastacji nieruchomości w Koninie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Właściciel hali sąsiadującej bezpośrednio ze zdewastowanymi pustostanami przy ul. Kanałowej w Koninie domaga się odszkodowania od miasta, twierdząc, że wartość jego nieruchomości znacznie spadła z powodu degradacji tego terenu. Podczas gdy miasto uważa to roszczenie za niezasadne, właściciel nadal utrzymuje, że odstrasza ono potencjalnych inwestorów.

Od momentu wysiedlenia mieszkańców budynku przy ul. Kanałowej, gdzie wcześniej mieściły się lokale socjalne, właściciel zauważa stopniową dewastację tego terenu. Twierdzi, że często dochodzi tam do libacji, a lokal przyciąga przestępców. Ponadto, klient, który przez 13 lat wynajmował nieruchomość, zrezygnował ze względu na obawy o swoją działalność w tym miejscu. To samo dotyczy innych potencjalnych najemców i kupców.

Właściciel sąsiadującej hali uważa, że miasto powinno ponieść odpowiedzialność za poniesione przez niego straty. Jednak rzeczniczka prasowa prezydenta, Aneta Wanjas, stwierdza, że roszczenie to jest niezasadne. Według władz miasta, nieruchomość przy ul. Kanałowej 6 jest położona na terenie przeznaczonym pod przemysł i usługi, nie utrudniając działalności sąsiednim właścicielom. Po opuszczeniu budynku przez lokatorów, miasto podjęło decyzję o zabezpieczeniu go, jako że nie spełniał wymogów remontu.

Miasto dotychczas bezskutecznie próbowało sprzedać tę nieruchomość poprzez przetargi, ale żaden z nich nie został rozstrzygnięty pozytywnie. Teraz magistrat przygotowuje się do kolejnego postępowania, a przyszły właściciel będzie musiał zająć się remontem lub wyburzeniem zrujnowanej nieruchomości.

Właściciel hali nie wierzy jednak w to, że znajdą się chętni, którzy podejmą się porządkowania tego terenu. Zdaniem przedsiębiorcy, miasto samo powinno zaangażować się w utrzymanie i poprawę stanu tej nieruchomości, zamiast czekać na nowego właściciela. Sytuacja ta wymaga zatem dogłębnej analizy i współpracy pomiędzy właścicielem, miastem i społecznością lokalną, aby znaleźć zrównoważone rozwiązanie chroniące interesy wszystkich zainteresowanych stron.

The article discusses the claim of the owner of a neighboring building to the dilapidated properties on Kanałowa Street in Konin for compensation from the city, arguing that the value of his property has significantly decreased due to the degradation of the area. While the city regards this claim as unfounded, the owner maintains that it deters potential investors.

Since the eviction of the residents from the building on Kanałowa Street, which previously housed social housing units, the owner has noticed a gradual deterioration of the area. He claims that there are often gatherings involving drinking and that the location attracts criminals. Additionally, a client who had rented the property for 13 years decided to terminate the lease due to concerns about conducting business in that area. The same applies to other potential tenants and buyers.

The owner of the neighboring hall believes that the city should be held responsible for the losses he has suffered. However, the spokesperson for the president, Aneta Wanjas, states that this claim is unfounded. According to the city authorities, the property at 6 Kanałowa Street is located in an area designated for industry and services, without hindering the activities of neighboring owners. After the occupants vacated the building, the city decided to secure it as it did not meet the renovation requirements.

The city has so far unsuccessfully tried to sell the property through tenders, but none of them have been resolved positively. Now, the city administration is preparing for another procedure, and the future owner will have to undertake the renovation or demolition of the ruined property.

However, the owner of the hall does not believe that there will be interested parties willing to take on the task of cleaning up the area. According to the entrepreneur, the city itself should be involved in the maintenance and improvement of the condition of the property instead of waiting for a new owner. Therefore, this situation requires in-depth analysis and cooperation between the owner, the city, and the local community to find a sustainable solution that protects the interests of all parties involved.

In terms of the industry and market forecasts, the degradation of the property on Kanałowa Street could impact the overall attractiveness of the area for potential investors and businesses. The dilapidated surroundings may discourage companies from considering the location for their operations, leading to a decrease in demand for commercial spaces. Furthermore, if the issue persists, it may have a negative effect on property values in the vicinity, as observed in the case of the neighboring hall.

To address the issues related to the industry or product, it is crucial for the city and the owner to collaborate and find a viable solution. Initiatives such as revitalization projects or partnerships with local businesses or organizations can help improve the area and make it more appealing for investors. Additionally, implementing stricter security measures and proactive maintenance strategies can deter criminal activities and prevent further deterioration of the properties.

