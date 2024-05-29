Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomość biurowa z doskonałą lokalizacją w Ciechanowie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Duży budynek biurowy z parkingiem, położony w centrum Ciechanowa, jest aktualnie dostępny na sprzedaż. Cena nieruchomości wynosi 9,8 mln zł.

Znajdujący się na ogrodzonym terenie budynek biurowy jest częścią dużej działki o powierzchni 6 699 m2. Na terenie nieruchomości znajdują się także trzy blaszane garaże oraz portiernia. Budynek biurowy sam znajduje się w centralnej części działki, natomiast garaże i portiernia usytuowane są przy wschodniej granicy.

Nieruchomość położona jest na terenie oznaczonym symbolem A.20.UC, co oznacza teren zabudowy śródmiejskiej, przystosowany zarówno do celów mieszkaniowych, jak i usługowych.

Budynek składa się z trzech kondygnacji nadziemnych oraz jednej kondygnacji podziemnej. Główne wejście z kontrolą dostępu znajduje się po stronie północnej, a dodatkowe wejścia zlokalizowane są w południowo-wschodnim i południowo-zachodnim rogu budynku. Wewnętrzne komunikacje zapewniają 5 klatek schodowych i 2 szyby windowe. Budynek został zmodernizowany w latach 2001-2002.

Dostęp do nieruchomości jest możliwy z dwóch stron. Na wschodzie, od ulicy Witosa, znajdują się dwie bramy, a od zachodu można wjechać z drogi wewnętrznej. Dla pieszych istnieje dostęp od północy, z ulicy Mikołajczyka, oraz od wschodu, z ulicy Witosa.

W pobliżu nieruchomości znajduje się przystanek autobusowy oddalony o zaledwie 10 metrów od budynku. Duży sklep spożywczy znajduje się w odległości 650 metrów, a Zamek Książąt Mazowieckich oraz droga krajowa nr 60 oddalone są odpowiednio o 700 i 900 metrów. Stacja kolejowa „Ciechanów” znajduje się jedynie 2,1 km od nieruchomości.

To doskonała okazja dla osób poszukujących przestrzeni biurowej w samym centrum Ciechanowa. Cena nieruchomości wynosi 9 800 000 zł. Więcej szczegółowych informacji można znaleźć w ogłoszeniu na stronie Propertystock.pl.

The office building mentioned in the article is located in the center of Ciechanów and is currently available for sale at a price of 9.8 million złoty. With a total land area of 6,699 square meters, the building is situated on a fenced property. In addition to the office building, there are three metal garages and a porter’s lodge on the premises, positioned along the eastern boundary.

The property is designated as A.20.UC, indicating that it is suitable for both residential and commercial purposes within the city’s development zone.

The office building consists of three above-ground floors and one underground floor. The main entrance with access control is located on the north side, while additional entrances are situated in the southeast and southwest corners of the building. There are 5 stairwells and 2 elevator shafts inside for internal circulation. The building underwent renovations in 2001-2002.

The property can be accessed from two sides. On the east, there are two gates from Witosa Street, and from the west, there is access via an internal road. Pedestrians can enter from the north on Mikołajczyka Street and from the east on Witosa Street.

Close to the property is a bus stop just 10 meters away from the building. There is also a large grocery store within 650 meters, and the Castle of the Dukes of Mazovia and National Road No. 60 are located at distances of 700 and 900 meters respectively. The „Ciechanów” train station is only 2.1 km away from the property.

This is an excellent opportunity for those seeking office space in the heart of Ciechanów. The property is priced at 9,800,000 złoty. More detailed information can be found in the advertisement on the Propertystock.pl website.