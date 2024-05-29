Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy program wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa wzbudza kontrowersje i niepewność na rynku

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

W maju 2024 roku, deweloperzy sprzedali nieco ponad 3 tysiące mieszkań w siedmiu największych miastach w Polsce. To najniższa sprzedaż od lutego 2023 roku, wynika z danych Otodom Analytics. Eksperci przewidują, że w kolejnych miesiącach wielkość sprzedaży będzie zależała głównie od wprowadzenia nowego programu wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa.

Deweloperzy z niecierpliwością oczekują wprowadzenia tego programu, ale mają również obawy i pytania dotyczące jego skuteczności. Zamiast wzrostu sprzedaży, deweloperzy obawiają się możliwości ograniczenia rynku ze względu na limity cenowe i inne parametry programu. Dodatkowo, brak konkretnych informacji na temat programu wprowadza niepewność wśród potencjalnych kupujących, którzy zastanawiają się, czy będą mieli szansę skorzystać z rządowego wsparcia.

Obawy na rynku budzą również niedawne wypowiedzi Szymona Hołowni, lidera partii Polska 2050, który zapowiedział brak poparcia dla projektu tanich kredytów. To powoduje ryzyko, że cały program wsparcia może nigdy nie zostać wprowadzony. Inwestorzy giełdowi, którzy już teraz obserwują rynek, zareagowali na te informacje i pozbywają się akcji deweloperów, co przyczynia się do spadku indeksu WIG-Nieruchomości.

Cała sytuacja sprzyja poczuciu niepewności zarówno po stronie deweloperów, jak i potencjalnych klientów. Atrakcyjna oferta mieszkań kurczy się, podczas gdy ceny rosną. Są też obawy, że plany zagospodarowania przestrzennego nie uwzględniają aktualnych potrzeb i spadku liczby mieszkańców, co może prowadzić do dłuższej dekoniunktury na rynku nieruchomości.

Wniosek jest taki, że nowy program wsparcia dla mieszkalnictwa budzi kontrowersje i niepewność na rynku. O jego wpływie na sprzedaż i ceny mieszkań przekonamy się dopiero w nadchodzących miesiącach. Jedno jest pewne – sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce wciąż pozostaje niepewna i wymaga uważnej obserwacji.

The real estate industry in Poland has seen a decline in sales, with developers only selling slightly over 3,000 apartments in May 2024, the lowest sales figure since February 2023, according to data from Otodom Analytics. Experts suggest that the future sales volume will mainly depend on the implementation of a new housing support program.

Developers are eagerly awaiting the introduction of this program but also have concerns and questions regarding its effectiveness. Instead of expecting an increase in sales, developers are worried about the potential market restrictions due to price limits and other program parameters. Furthermore, the lack of specific information about the program is causing uncertainty among potential buyers who are contemplating whether they will have the opportunity to benefit from government support.

Recent statements by Szymon Hołownia, the leader of the political party Polska 2050, have also raised concerns in the market. Hołownia announced that he will not support the project of cheap credits, which adds the risk that the entire support program may never be implemented. Stock market investors who are already monitoring the market have reacted to this news by selling developer stocks, contributing to the decline of the WIG-Nieruchomości index.

The overall situation creates a sense of uncertainty for both developers and potential customers. The attractive supply of apartments is shrinking while prices continue to rise. There are also concerns that spatial development plans do not consider current needs and the declining population, which could lead to a prolonged downturn in the real estate market.

In conclusion, the new housing support program in Poland is generating controversy and uncertainty in the market. The impact on sales and housing prices will only become apparent in the coming months. One thing is certain – the real estate market in Poland remains uncertain and requires careful observation.

Please note that the article does not provide specific market forecasts or links to related domains.