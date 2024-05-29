Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w ustawie o dzierżawie nieruchomości rolnej – analiza i perspektywy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Propozycje zmian w ustawie o dzierżawie nieruchomości rolnych mają na celu obniżenie wysokości czynszów dzierżawnych, aby pomóc rolnikom w obliczu spadku cen pszenicy. Te zmiany są wynikiem postulatów rolników, którzy borykają się z trudnościami finansowymi z powodu niskich cen skupu i konkurencji z Ukrainy na światowych rynkach. Ministerstwo Rolnictwa i Rozwoju Wsi przygotowało projekt nowej ustawy, która ma złagodzić to obciążenie dla dzierżawców.

Celem proponowanych zmian jest zapewnienie stabilności dla osób prowadzących gospodarstwa rolne. W obliczu trudnej sytuacji w rolnictwie, zmniejszenie opłacalności produkcji rolnej może prowadzić do wzrostu bezrobocia na obszarach wiejskich. Nowe przepisy mają zmniejszyć obciążenia finansowe dla dzierżawców, co pozwoli utrzymać miejsca pracy i płynność finansową niezbędną do prowadzenia działalności w tak trudnych czasach.

Wprowadzona wcześniej zmiana, która nakładała na dzierżawców obowiązek płacenia czynszu dzierżawnego w odpowiedniej ilości pszenicy na podstawie średniej krajowej ceny skupu, nie okazała się korzystna w obliczu drastycznego spadku cen pszenicy. Nowe przepisy proponują, że w latach 2024-2026, równowartość pieniężna zostanie ustalona na podstawie średniej krajowej ceny skupu pszenicy w danym półroczu, na zasadach obowiązujących przed 1 stycznia 2024 roku.

Ponadto, nowelizacja umożliwi ponowne ustalenie wysokości czynszu dzierżawnego za drugie półrocze 2023 roku, na podstawie średniej krajowej ceny skupu pszenicy w półroczu poprzedzającym termin płatności czynszu. Pomimo tego, że można przewidzieć ujemne skutki finansowe dla Krajowego Ośrodka Wsparcia Rolnictwa na początku 2024 roku, ze względu na niepewność co do przyszłych cen pszenicy, trudno jest określić dokładne skutki finansowe w kolejnych okresach.

Wnioski nasuwać się możne, że proponowane zmiany w ustawie o dzierżawie nieruchomości rolnej są krokiem w dobrą stronę i stanowią odpowiedź na konkretne problemy rolników. Pozwalając na elastyczną kalkulację czynszu dzierżawnego, uwzględniając zmieniające się warunki rynkowe, zostaje zachowana ciągłość życia gospodarstw rolnych i miejsc pracy na obszarach wiejskich.

