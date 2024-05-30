Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Bogactwo a preferencje inwestycyjne: Akcje vs. Nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 30 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Bogatsze osoby zazwyczaj preferują inwestowanie na rynku akcji zamiast inwestowania w nieruchomości. To wynika z nowych danych opublikowanych przez Rezerwę Federalną.

Ekonomiści z Rezerwy Federalnej zauważyli różnicę w strukturze majątkowej biedniejszych grup społecznych oraz 1% najbogatszych. Okazało się, że mniej zamożni inwestują przede wszystkim w dobra materialne, takie jak mieszkania, nieruchomości lub samochody.

Najbogatsi z kolei w większości preferują aktywa finansowe, takie jak akcje, rachunki inwestycyjne, depozyty bankowe czy konta emerytalne.

Istnieje odwrotna relacja między poziomem bogactwa a udziałem aktywów niefinansowych. Przeciętnie około 70% aktywów grupy mniej zamożnych stanowi ich mieszkanie i samochody, zauważyli badacze z Rezerwy Federalnej.

Na koniec 2023 roku, mniej zamożne gospodarstwa domowe w Stanach Zjednoczonych posiadały ponad 50% swojego majątku w nieruchomościach, podczas gdy 1% najbogatszych miało tylko 13,1% swojego majątku w tej formie. W przypadku najzamożniejszych 0,1% obywateli USA było to zaledwie 9%.

Analizując to samo zjawisko w kontekście inwestowania w akcje, widzimy wyraźną dodatnią korelację między poziomem bogactwa a udziałem aktywów finansowych utrzymywanych w postaci akcji.

Co ciekawe, również klasa średnia w USA preferuje inwestowanie w nieruchomości zamiast w akcje. W przeciwieństwie do niższych klas społecznych, klasa wyższa inwestuje znacznie więcej w rynku akcji.

Dlaczego zatem bogaci wolą inwestycje w akcje? Jednym z powodów jest większa płynność, jaką oferują akcje. Inwestorzy w akcje mają możliwość szybkiego kupowania i sprzedawania w odpowiedzi na zmieniające się warunki rynkowe.

Ponadto, akcje mogą zapewnić potencjalnie większe zyski dzięki wzrostowi wartości kapitału i wypłatom dywidend. Jednak inwestowanie w akcje wymaga również większej tolerancji ryzyka i większego kapitału.

Osoby z większym majątkiem mają również dostęp do zaawansowanych narzędzi finansowych i specjalistycznego doradztwa, co pozwala im na efektywne inwestowanie na rynku akcji.

W końcu, inwestowanie w akcje w Stanach Zjednoczonych można robić nawet bez specjalistycznego wykształcenia finansowego. Od 1957 roku indeks S&P 500 średnio wzrósł o 10,26% rocznie.

Podsumowując, preferencje inwestycyjne bogatych i mniej zamożnych osób różnią się. Bogatsze grupy wybierają inwestowanie na rynku akcji ze względu na większą płynność i potencjalne zyski, podczas gdy biedniejsze grupy bardziej ufają nieruchomościom ze względu na ich stabilność i namacalny charakter.

The data recently published by the Federal Reserve reveals that wealthy individuals tend to prefer investing in the stock market rather than real estate. Economists from the Federal Reserve have observed a difference in the asset structure between poorer social groups and the top 1% wealthiest individuals. It turns out that less affluent individuals primarily invest in tangible goods such as homes, properties, or cars.

On the other hand, the wealthiest individuals mostly prefer financial assets such as stocks, investment accounts, bank deposits, or retirement funds. There is an inverse relationship between wealth levels and the share of non-financial assets. On average, about 70% of the assets of less affluent groups consist of their homes and cars, as noted by researchers from the Federal Reserve.

By the end of 2023, less affluent households in the United States held over 50% of their wealth in real estate, while the top 1% wealthiest individuals only had 13.1% of their wealth in this form. For the wealthiest 0.1% of US citizens, it was merely 9%.

Analyzing the same phenomenon in the context of investing in stocks, we can observe a clear positive correlation between wealth levels and the share of financial assets held in the form of stocks.

Interestingly, the middle class in the US also prefers investing in real estate rather than stocks. Unlike lower social classes, the upper class invests significantly more in the stock market.

So why do the wealthy prefer stock market investments? One of the reasons is the greater liquidity that stocks offer. Stock investors have the opportunity to quickly buy and sell in response to changing market conditions.

Moreover, stocks can potentially provide higher profits through capital appreciation and dividend payments. However, investing in stocks also requires a higher risk tolerance and greater capital.

Individuals with greater wealth also have access to advanced financial tools and specialized advice, which allows them to effectively invest in the stock market.

Finally, investing in stocks in the United States can be done even without specialized financial education. Since 1957, the S&P 500 index has averaged a 10.26% annual growth.

In summary, the investment preferences of the wealthy and less affluent individuals differ. Wealthier groups choose to invest in the stock market due to greater liquidity and potential profits, while poorer groups place more trust in real estate due to its stability and tangible nature.