Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Investycja w lokale użytkowe – przegląd rynku i trendy

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Lokale użytkowe to inwestycja, która zyskuje na popularności wśród polskich inwestorów. O ile ceny mieszkań na wynajem są stale naruszane przez regulacje na rzecz ochrony lokatorów, tak lokale użytkowe oferują większą stabilność i bezpieczeństwo finansowe. Choć cena zakupu takiego lokalu może być wyższa, to rentowność najmu wynosi średnio około 7 procent, przewyższając zyski z najmowania mieszkań.

Eksperci portalu RynekPierwotny.pl zwracają uwagę na różnice w wycenie lokalnych nieruchomości. Lokalizacja, powierzchnia, funkcjonalność oraz bliskość biur czy placówek edukacyjnych wpływają na atrakcyjność i rentowność danego lokalu użytkowego. Lokale przy ruchliwych ciągach komunikacyjnych są zazwyczaj najdroższe, oferując duży potencjał związany z liczbą potencjalnych klientów. Z kolei lokale osiedlowe, które obsługują głównie mieszkańców danego osiedla, są bardziej ekonomiczne.

Według danych BIG DATA RynekPierwotny.pl ceny lokali użytkowych w całym kraju średnio wzrosły o 24 procent rok do roku. Średnia cena nominalna takiego lokalu w głównych metropoliach wynosi około 1,1 miliona złotych, a cena za metr kwadratowy mieści się w przedziale od 13 tysięcy złotych netto do ponad 30 tysięcy złotych netto. Gdańsk wyróżnia się jako najdroższe miasto pod względem cen lokali użytkowych, gdzie średnio trzeba zapłacić 1,6 miliona złotych za nieruchomość.

Inwestycja w lokale użytkowe niesie za sobą wiele korzyści dla inwestorów. Zarówno stabilność finansowa, jak i potencjał wzrostu wartości nieruchomości sprawiają, że jest to opcja warta rozważenia. Warto jednak pamiętać, że każdy lokal jest inny pod względem lokalizacji i specyfiki, dlatego przed podjęciem decyzji o inwestycji zawsze warto skonsultować się z ekspertem.

The commercial property industry in Poland is experiencing a surge in popularity among investors. Unlike residential rental properties, which are subject to regulations to protect tenants, commercial properties offer greater stability and financial security. While the purchase price of commercial properties may be higher, the average rental yield is around 7 percent, surpassing the profits from renting residential properties.

Experts from the RynekPierwotny.pl portal highlight the differences in valuation of commercial properties. Factors such as location, size, functionality, and proximity to offices or educational institutions influence the attractiveness and profitability of a given commercial property. Properties located on busy transportation routes are usually the most expensive, as they offer a large potential customer base. On the other hand, neighborhood properties that primarily serve residents of a particular area are more cost-effective.

According to data from BIG DATA RynekPierwotny.pl, the average price of commercial properties in Poland has increased by 24 percent year on year. The average nominal price for such properties in major cities is around 1.1 million Polish zlotys, with the price per square meter ranging from 13 thousand net zlotys to over 30 thousand net zlotys. Gdansk stands out as the most expensive city in terms of commercial property prices, where the average price for a property is 1.6 million zlotys.

Investing in commercial properties brings numerous benefits for investors. Both financial stability and potential property value growth make it an option worth considering. However, it is important to remember that each property is unique in terms of location and specifics, so it is always advisable to consult with an expert before making an investment decision.

For more information about the commercial property industry in Poland, you can visit the RynekPierwotny.pl website at RynekPierwotny.pl.