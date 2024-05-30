Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sprzedaż mieszkań obciążonych hipoteką: Dlaczego właściciele decydują się na tę decyzję?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 30 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Każdy klient ma swoją własną historię i potrzeby, dlatego „żywotność” kredytu jest kwestią bardzo indywidualną – mówi ekspert finansowy Credipass, Andrzej Łukaszewski. Niektórzy klienci spłacają swoje kredyty już po miesiącu, korzystając z pieniędzy z innej sprzedanej nieruchomości. Inni natomiast spłacają swoje kredyty przez 20-30 lat, nie mając możliwości wcześniejszej spłaty. Czas spłaty kredytu zależy również od sytuacji życiowych, takich jak narodziny dziecka czy rozwód – to właśnie te czynniki mogą wpływać na decyzję o sprzedaży mieszkania.

Świadomość klientów w zakresie długoterminowych kosztów kredytu wzrasta, dlatego często decydują się na nadpłacanie kredytów, aby skrócić okres spłaty – wyjaśnia Łukaszewski. Wydaje się, że ten trend dotyczy przede wszystkim osób, które zdają sobie sprawę z kosztów, jakie generuje długotrwałe kredytowanie.

Krzysztof Kabaj dodaje, że wiele osób decyduje się na sprzedaż mieszkania po zakończeniu spłaty kredytu, nawet bez wykreślenia hipoteki z księgi wieczystej. Natomiast istnieją również sytuacje, w których właściciele decydują się na sprzedaż obciążonej hipoteką nieruchomości w ciągu kilku miesięcy od podpisania umowy z bankiem. Powody mogą być różne – mogą obejmować konieczność zmiany miejsca zamieszkania, problemy finansowe lub nawet problemy zdrowotne.

Podczas pandemii, jak mówi ekspert PFRN, Krzysztof Kabaj, wiele mieszkań obciążonych hipoteką trafiło na rynek. Do sprzedaży trafiały zarówno małe kawalerki o wartości pół miliona złotych, jak i luksusowe apartamenty o powierzchni 200 metrów kwadratowych o wartości kilku milionów złotych. Szczególnie branża turystyczna miała trudności w tym okresie, co oznaczało, że mieszkania kupowane na kredyt na wynajem krótkoterminowy nie przynosiły oczekiwanych przychodów na spłatę rat, dlatego właściciele decydowali się na ich sprzedaż.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing various trends and challenges, particularly in relation to mortgage loans and property sales. Individual customers have their own unique stories and needs, which directly impact the „lifespan” of their loans. Some borrowers are able to repay their loans within a short period, often utilizing funds from selling another property. On the other hand, certain individuals may be committed to repaying their loans over a longer period of 20-30 years, with no possibility of early repayment. The duration of loan repayment also depends on life circumstances, such as the birth of a child or divorce, as these factors can influence the decision to sell a property.

There is an increasing awareness among customers regarding the long-term costs of loans. As a result, many borrowers opt to make overpayments on their loans in order to shorten the repayment period. This trend seems to be driven mainly by individuals who are aware of the costs involved in prolonged loan financing.

According to Krzysztof Kabaj, there are cases where individuals decide to sell their properties after fully repaying their mortgage loans, without removing the mortgage from the land register. However, there are also situations where property owners choose to sell their mortgaged properties within a few months of signing the loan agreement with the bank. The reasons for such decisions can vary, including the need to change place of residence, financial problems, or even health issues.

During the pandemic, as highlighted by Krzysztof Kabaj, an expert from the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PFRN), many properties with mortgages were put on the market. These properties ranged from small studio apartments worth half a million zlotys to luxurious 200-square-meter apartments worth several million zlotys. The tourism industry faced particular difficulties during this period, resulting in properties purchased on credit for short-term rentals not generating the expected income to cover the loan installments. Consequently, property owners decided to sell these properties.

Overall, the real estate industry in Poland is influenced by factors such as individual circumstances, increasing awareness of long-term loan costs, and external events like the COVID-19 pandemic. These elements impact the decision-making process of borrowers and property owners, as well as the dynamics of the housing market.

For more information on the Polish real estate market, you can visit the National Bank of Poland or the Warsaw Stock Exchange.