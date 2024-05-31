Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Czy deweloperzy są zagrożeni brakiem nowego programu dopłat do kredytów?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 31 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Notowania polskich deweloperów spadły w ostatnim czasie, a inwestorzy zastanawiają się, czy powodem tego może być brak nowego programu dopłat do kredytów. Jednak eksperci są optymistyczni, twierdząc, że w dłuższej perspektywie nie ma powodów do niepokoju.

Analityk Erste Securities, Cezary Bernatek, podkreśla, że ewentualny brak nowego programu mógłby na początku mieć negatywny wpływ na rynkowe nastroje. Jednak zważywszy na obecną relację popytu do podaży w głównych aglomeracjach kraju oraz plany rozwoju wiodących deweloperów, nie przewiduje on znaczącego spadku sprzedaży mieszkań w średnim okresie. Co do cen, oczekuje się jedynie nieznacznego spowolnienia wzrostu.

Wyceny obligacji deweloperskich na rynku Catalyst utrzymują się na stabilnym poziomie. Inwestorzy nie obawiają się braku wypłacalności czy problemów z wykupem obligacji. Wręcz przeciwnie, popyt na deweloperskie papiery wartościowe jest nadal obecny. Przykładem tego jest ostatnia emisja Murapola o wartości 150 mln zł, która miała znakomite przyjęcie.

Choć notowania spółek deweloperskich spadły, perspektywy branży w dłuższej perspektywie pozostają pozytywne. Wielu inwestorów wciąż widzi potencjał wzrostu sprzedaży mieszkań i stabilność na rynku deweloperskim. Mimo braku nowego programu dopłat do kredytów, liderzy tej branży kontynuują ekspansję i wzbogacanie oferty, co sprzyja dalszemu rozwojowi sektora. Dobrym wskaźnikiem jest również utrzymujący się popyt na obligacje deweloperskie.

The Polish real estate developers have recently experienced a decline in their stock prices, leading investors to speculate whether the absence of a new mortgage subsidy program could be the reason. However, experts remain optimistic, stating that in the long run, there is no cause for concern.

Cezary Bernatek, an analyst at Erste Securities, emphasizes that the potential lack of a new program could initially have a negative impact on market sentiment. However, considering the current demand-to-supply ratio in the country’s major metropolitan areas and the development plans of leading developers, he does not anticipate a significant drop in housing sales in the medium term. As for prices, only a slight growth slowdown is expected.

The valuations of developer bonds on the Catalyst market remain stable. Investors are not concerned about default or redemption problems. On the contrary, there is still demand for developer securities. A recent example is the highly successful issuance of Murapol bonds worth PLN 150 million.

Although the stock prices of real estate companies have declined, the industry’s long-term prospects remain positive. Many investors still see growth potential in housing sales and stability in the developer market. Despite the absence of a new mortgage subsidy program, industry leaders continue to expand and enrich their offerings, contributing to the sector’s further development. Another positive indicator is the sustained demand for developer bonds.

For more information about the Polish real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit Reuters and CEELegalMatters. These sources provide in-depth analysis, news updates, and expert insights on various market trends and issues related to the real estate sector in Poland.