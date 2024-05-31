Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Koniec możliwości amortyzacji dla wynajmujących nieruchomości od 2023 roku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 31 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółki wynajmujące nieruchomości od 2023 roku nie będą już miały możliwości dokonywania amortyzacji. Nowe przepisy, które weszły w życie 1 stycznia 2023 roku, wprowadzają ograniczenia dotyczące amortyzacji dla wynajmujących nieruchomości.

Dotychczas spółka mogła dokonywać amortyzacji na takich samych zasadach, jak właściciel nieruchomości. Od 2005 roku spółka wynajmowała lokale, a koszty amortyzacji były zaliczane do kosztów uzyskania przychodów. Jednakże, nowela ustawy o CIT wprowadziła zmiany, które skutkują zakończeniem możliwości amortyzacji dla spółek wynajmujących nieruchomości.

Spółka argumentowała, że nowe przepisy nie dotyczą amortyzacji inwestycji w obcych środkach trwałych, takich jak budynki mieszkalne, które zostały sfinansowane, wykonane i przyjęte do użytkowania przed 2023 rokiem. Argumenty spółki oparte były na interpretacji przepisów oraz konstytucyjnych wątpliwościach.

Jednakże, organy administracyjne nie podzieliły stanowiska spółki. Według urzędników, przepis wprowadzający zakaz amortyzacji ma zastosowanie do wszystkich podatników wynajmujących nieruchomości mieszkalne od 2022 roku. Aby złagodzić skutki nowych przepisów, ustawodawca umożliwił podatnikom odpisy amortyzacyjne jedynie do końca 2022 roku.

W praktyce oznacza to, że spółki wynajmujące nieruchomości będą musiały dostosować swoje strategie finansowe do nowych warunków. Bez możliwości amortyzacji kosztów inwestycji, spółki będą musiały szukać innych sposobów na minimalizację podatków.

Nowe przepisy mają na celu zrównanie warunków podatkowych dla właścicieli nieruchomości i spółek wynajmujących. Jednakże, wprowadzają one również nowe wyzwania dla biznesu, które może wymagać zmian w strategii finansowej spółek.

The new regulations that came into effect on January 1, 2023, will have significant implications for the real estate rental industry. Companies that lease properties will no longer be able to depreciate their assets, due to the restrictions introduced by the new legislation. Previously, companies were able to depreciate their properties in the same way as property owners. Since 2005, companies have been leasing properties and including depreciation costs as part of their revenue expenses. However, the amendment to the Corporate Income Tax Act has brought about changes that put an end to the possibility of depreciation for companies involved in property rental.

Although some companies argued that the new regulations do not apply to depreciation of investments made in foreign fixed assets, such as residential buildings that were financed, constructed, and put into use before 2023, the administrative authorities did not share the same view. According to officials, the prohibition of depreciation applies to all taxpayers leasing residential properties from 2022 onwards. To mitigate the effects of the new regulations, the legislator has allowed taxpayers to continue depreciating their assets until the end of 2022.

In practice, this means that companies engaging in property rental will need to adjust their financial strategies to adapt to the new conditions. Without the ability to depreciate investment costs, companies will have to explore alternative ways to minimize their tax burdens.

The primary goal of these new regulations is to level the tax playing field for property owners and companies engaged in property rental. However, the changes also present new challenges for businesses, which may require adjustments to their financial strategies.

