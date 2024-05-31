Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowa perspektywa na przyszłość rynku nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 31 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Obawy inwestorów giełdowych dotyczące programu „Kredyt na start” oraz Banku Kredytów Hipotecznych (BK 2%) wprowadziły dużą niepewność na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce. Indeks WIG-Nieruchomości spadł o ponad 5% w ciągu niespełna trzech sesji, głównie z powodu przeceny akcji kilku wiodących deweloperów. Jednak czy naprawdę obecna sytuacja jest tak dramatyczna, jak ją przedstawiają?

Zasadniczym mankamentem obu programów jest ich niewłaściwa proweniencja, wynikająca jedynie z politycznych intencji, a nie z długoterminowej strategii mieszkaniowej państwa. Mimo że opinia publiczna wyraża dezaprobatę wobec tych inicjatyw, warto zastanowić się, czy programy subsydiowania hipotek są jedynym winowajcą wzrostu cen mieszkań. Faktem jest, że ceny nowych mieszkań w Polsce nie wzrosły realnie, a wręcz spadły o blisko 2% w minionym roku.

Jeszcze niedawno rynek mieszkaniowy wydawał się stabilizować i budowniczowie mieli pewność, że dostosują podaż mieszkań do oczekiwanego popytu. Jednak obecnie sytuacja staje się coraz bardziej nieprzewidywalna. Możliwość wprowadzenia limitów stawek za metr kwadratowy mieszkań oraz deklaracja koalicji rządzącej sprzeciwiająca się programowi „Kredyt na start” wskazują na nadchodzącą destabilizację rynku.

Decyzja o odwołaniu programu może mieć poważne konsekwencje dla całego rynku nieruchomości. Popyt na nowe mieszkania może spaść, a wzrost stóp procentowych NBP może jeszcze bardziej utrudnić sytuację. Czy jednak naprawdę powinniśmy obawiać się przyszłości polskiego rynku nieruchomości?

Warto zwrócić uwagę na fakt, że rynek pierwotny powoli powraca do normalności i oferta mieszkań deweloperskich stopniowo wzrasta. Deweloperzy zwiększają swoją aktywność inwestycyjną, co powoduje, że więcej mieszkań trafia na rynek. Choć oczekiwane spowolnienie wzrostu cen jest możliwe, nie należy straszyć się ewentualną destabilizacją rynku.

Nawet jeśli program „Kredyt na start” zostanie odwołany, nie zapominajmy, że stabilizacja rynku nieruchomości w Polsce ma swoje podstawy. Ceny mieszkań nie wzrastają realnie, a deweloperzy starają się dostosować podaż do popytu. Dlatego warto zachować optymizm i spojrzeć na przyszłość rynku nieruchomości z nową perspektywą.

The real estate market in Poland has recently experienced uncertainty due to concerns among stock investors about the „Kredyt na start” program and the Bank of Mortgage Credits (BK 2%). This has led to a decline of over 5% in the WIG-Real Estate index in just three sessions, primarily due to the stock price depreciation of several leading developers. However, it is important to question whether the current situation is as dramatic as it is portrayed.

The main drawback of both programs lies in their improper origin, stemming solely from political intentions rather than a long-term housing strategy for the country. Despite public disapproval of these initiatives, it is worth considering whether mortgage subsidy programs are the sole culprits for the rise in housing prices. The fact is that new housing prices in Poland have not seen significant real increases and have actually decreased by nearly 2% in the past year.

Not long ago, the housing market seemed to be stabilizing, and builders were confident they could adjust the supply of housing to meet the expected demand. However, the current situation is becoming increasingly unpredictable. The possibility of introducing limits on square meter rates for apartments and the ruling coalition’s opposition to the „Kredyt na start” program indicate an impending destabilization of the market.

The decision to cancel the program could have serious consequences for the entire real estate market. Demand for new housing may decline, and the further increase of NBP interest rates may further complicate the situation. However, should we truly fear for the future of the Polish real estate market?

It is worth noting that the primary market is slowly returning to normalcy, with an increasing supply of developer apartments. Developers are becoming more active in their investment activities, resulting in more properties entering the market. Although a slowdown in price growth is possible, there is no need to be alarmed about the potential destabilization of the market.

Even if the „Kredyt na start” program is canceled, it is important to remember that the stability of the real estate market in Poland has its foundations. Housing prices are not experiencing significant real increases, and developers are striving to adjust supply to meet demand. Therefore, it is valuable to maintain optimism and look at the future of the real estate market with a new perspective.