Ogłoszenie o zbliżającym się Zwyczajnym Walnym Zgromadzeniu Spółki Partner-Nieruchomości S.A.

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 31 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Zarząd Spółki Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. z siedzibą w Warszawie z radością informuje o zbliżającym się Zwyczajnym Walnym Zgromadzeniu, które odbędzie się 27 czerwca 2024 roku o godzinie 9:00 pod adresem ul. Warszawska 27, 06-100 Pułtusk.

Zgodnie z naszymi wcześniejszymi raportami, Spółka jest aktywnie zaangażowana w rynek nieruchomości, oferując wysokiej jakości usługi dla naszych klientów. To Walne Zgromadzenie jest doskonałą okazją dla naszego zarządu, aby podzielić się ważnymi informacjami z naszymi udziałowcami i przedyskutować dalsze kroki w rozwoju Spółki.

W załączniku nr 1 znajdziecie Państwo pełną treść ogłoszenia o zwołaniu Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia, które szczegółowo opisuje tematykę spotkania oraz planowany porządek obrad. Natomiast w załączniku nr 2 prezentowane są projekty uchwał, które będą przedstawiane do podjęcia przez uczestników Walnego Zgromadzenia. Wierzymy w otwartość i uczciwość naszych działań, dlatego też postanowiliśmy udostępnić te dokumenty publicznie.

Jako lider na rynku nieruchomości, Spółka Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. zobowiązuje się do zapewnienia sprawozdawczości i przejrzystości wobec naszych akcjonariuszy. Zachęcamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do zapoznania się z załączonymi dokumentami i skorzystania z okazji, aby wziąć udział w Walnym Zgromadzeniu i podzielić się swoimi spostrzeżeniami oraz sugestiami.

Dziękujemy za Państwa zaangażowanie i wsparcie. Wierzymy, że Zwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie przyniesie cenne rezultaty dla dalszego rozwoju Spółki i współpracy z naszymi udziałowcami.

Zarząd Spółki Partner-Nieruchomości S.A.

The real estate industry is a highly competitive and dynamic sector that continues to grow and evolve. Partner-Nieruchomości S.A., with its headquarters in Warsaw, is actively involved in the real estate market, offering high-quality services to its clients. The upcoming Annual General Meeting (Walne Zgromadzenie) on June 27, 2024, is an excellent opportunity for the company’s management to share important information with its shareholders and discuss future steps in the company’s development.

As the market leader in real estate, Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. is committed to providing transparency and accountability to its shareholders. The company believes in openness and honesty in its actions, which is why it has decided to make the meeting announcement and proposed resolutions publicly available. The announcement, included as Attachment 1, provides a detailed description of the meeting’s topics and the planned agenda. Additionally, Attachment 2 contains the proposed resolutions that will be presented for approval by the participants of the Annual General Meeting.

