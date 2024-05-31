Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek indeksu sprzedaży domów w USA oznacza problemy na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 31 maja, 2024 Miasto 0

Indeks odzwierciedlający ilość realizowanych umów sprzedaży domów w USA spadł w kwietniu o 7,7 proc., osiągając najniższy poziom od czasów rekordowego minimum w kwietniu 2020 roku, które wynikało z pandemii – informuje Reuters.

Stowarzyszenie pośredników handlu nieruchomościami NAR ogłosiło ten niekorzystny wynik, wskazując na obniżkę indeksu realizowanych sprzedaży domów do poziomu 72,3 w kwietniu, w porównaniu do 78,3 w marcu.

Wartość indeksu jest najniższa od czterech lat, gdy wyniosła 71,8.

Indeks realizowanych sprzedaży domów jest kluczowym wskaźnikiem i przedstawia dane o sprzedaży domów na przestrzeni 2-3 miesięcy. Spadek indeksu jest wynikiem wysokich stóp procentowych, co wpływa na koszty kredytów hipotecznych.

Główny ekonomista NAR, Lawrence Yun, zauważa, że rosnące stopy procentowe w kwietniu wpłynęły negatywnie na rynek nieruchomości, mimo zwiększonej podaży domów na sprzedaż.

Prognozuje się, że spadek stóp procentowych w późniejszym okresie tego roku, zapowiedziany przez Federację, poprawi warunki zakupu nieruchomości, zwiększając dostępność i podaż.

Analizując obecne dane dotyczące rynku nieruchomości w USA, można zauważyć, że spadek indeksu sprzedaży domów może przynieść pewne trudności dla branży. Niemniej jednak, oczekuje się, że obniżka stóp procentowych może przynieść ulgę i zachęcić więcej osób do zakupu nieruchomości. Pozostaje śledzić, jakie będą efekty tych działań i czy przyniosą one oczekiwane rezultaty.

The recent decline in the index reflecting the number of home sales contracts in the USA has raised concerns about the real estate industry. In April, the index dropped by 7.7%, reaching its lowest level since the record low in April 2020 due to the pandemic, as reported by Reuters.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) announced this unfavorable result, pointing to a decrease in the index of pending home sales to 72.3 in April, compared to 78.3 in March. This marks the lowest value of the index in four years, which stood at 71.8.

The pending home sales index is a crucial indicator that provides data on home sales over a 2-3 month period. The decline in the index can be attributed to high interest rates, which impact mortgage costs. Lawrence Yun, the chief economist of NAR, notes that the rising interest rates in April had a negative impact on the real estate market, despite an increased supply of homes for sale. However, it is projected that the decrease in interest rates later this year, as announced by the Federal Reserve, will improve the conditions for purchasing real estate by increasing affordability and supply.

Analyzing the current data on the US real estate market, it is evident that the decline in the home sales index may pose some challenges for the industry. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the reduction in interest rates will provide relief and encourage more people to purchase properties. It remains to be seen what the effects of these actions will be and whether they will yield the desired results.

