Zwołanie Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia przez Spółkę Partner-Nieruchomości S.A.

Spółka Partner-Nieruchomości S.A., with its headquarters in Warsaw, has announced the convening of an Ordinary General Meeting on June 27, 2024, at 9:00 am. The meeting will take place at ul. Warszawska 27 in Pułtusk.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss important matters related to the company’s operations and make informed decisions for its future. The full announcement regarding the Ordinary General Meeting and the proposed resolutions can be found in the attachments to this current report.

This announcement complies with the legal requirements outlined in § 4 ust. 2 pkt 1 i pkt 3 of Appendix No. 3 to the Rules of the Alternative Trading System – „Current and Periodic Information provided in the Alternative Trading System on the NewConnect market.”

The convening of this meeting highlights the commitment of Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. to transparency and active shareholder engagement. By involving shareholders in decision-making processes, the company demonstrates its dedication to ensuring their rights and interests are protected.

During the General Meeting, participants will have the opportunity to discuss and vote on important matters that will shape the future of Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. By actively participating in the meeting, shareholders can contribute to the company’s success and help drive its growth and development.

Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. encourages all shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting and actively engage in the discussions. Together, we can work towards a prosperous future for the company and its shareholders.

Spółka Partner-Nieruchomości S.A. operates in the real estate industry. As a real estate company, they are involved in various activities such as property development, property management, and real estate investment. The company is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

The real estate industry is characterized by its cyclical nature and sensitivity to economic conditions. Market forecasts indicate that the global real estate market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Factors such as urbanization, population growth, and low-interest rates are driving demand for real estate investments.

One of the key issues related to the real estate industry is sustainability and environmental impact. There is a growing awareness of the need for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. Companies in the industry are adapting to these trends by incorporating green building practices and technologies.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the real estate industry. Lockdowns and travel restrictions have affected property transactions and slowed down construction projects. However, the industry has shown resilience and adaptability, with digital tools and remote working becoming more prevalent.

