Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań rosną, ale utrzymuje się stabilizacja w miastach metropolii Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich miesiącach ceny mieszkań w wielu polskich metropoliach wzrosły, ale niektóre miasta utrzymują się w stabilizacji. Według ekspertów, Wrocław, Łódź, Poznań i miasta Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii doświadczają większego wzrostu cen mieszkań w porównaniu do ubiegłego roku.

Mimo to, analitycy zaznaczają, że sytuacja na rynku mieszkaniowym jest dynamiczna i przyszłe miesiące mogą przynieść różne zmiany. W ciągu jednego miesiąca ceny mieszkań mogą podskoczyć lub zmniejszyć się, w zależności od dostępności drogich lub tańszych nieruchomości.

Droższe mieszkania można zauważyć szczególnie we Wrocławiu i Trójmieście. Deweloperzy wprowadzili do sprzedaży droższe mieszkania, podnosząc tym samym średnią cenę metra kwadratowego w tych metropoliach. W maju cena mieszkań w Wrocławiu wzrosła o 3 proc., natomiast w Trójmieście o 2 proc..

Jednak nie wszystkie miasta doświadczają tak dużego wzrostu cen. Na przykład, miasta metropolii Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej utrzymują się w stabilizacji. Średnia cena nowych mieszkań w tych regionach wynosi obecnie 10,6 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy i wzrosła tylko o 1 proc. od grudnia ubiegłego roku.

Mimo że Wrocław jest liderem pod względem wzrostu cen mieszkań w tym roku, nadal istnieją miasta, w których ceny wzrosły mniej. Poznań, na przykład, doświadczył wzrostu o 7 proc. od początku roku, co plasuje go na drugim miejscu pod względem podwyżek. Warszawa z kolei zająła trzecie miejsce.

Pomimo rosnących cen, polski rynek mieszkaniowy wciąż przyciąga inwestorów i kupujących. Z pewnością przyszłe miesiące przyniosą nowe zmiany na tym rynku, które będą ważne dla tych, którzy szukają swojego wymarzonego mieszkania.

The Polish real estate market has seen a significant increase in housing prices in recent months, particularly in cities such as Wrocław, Łódź, Poznań, and those within the Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowska Metropolis. Experts have observed a higher growth rate in housing prices compared to the previous year in these locations.

However, analysts emphasize that the housing market remains dynamic, and future months may bring various changes. Within the span of a month, housing prices can fluctuate depending on the availability of more expensive or cheaper properties.

The cities of Wrocław and Trójmiasto have experienced a surge in housing prices, primarily due to developers introducing higher-priced apartments into the market. This has consequently raised the average price per square meter in these metropolises. In May, housing prices in Wrocław increased by 3%, while in Trójmiasto, the increase was 2%.

Nevertheless, not all cities have experienced such a significant increase in housing prices. For example, cities within the Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowska Metropolis have remained relatively stable. The average price of new apartments in these regions is currently 10,600 PLN per square meter, having increased by only 1% since December of the previous year.

Despite Wrocław leading in terms of housing price growth this year, there are still cities where prices have risen less. Poznań, for instance, has experienced a 7% increase since the beginning of the year, placing it second in terms of price increases. Warsaw, on the other hand, ranks third.

Despite the rising prices, the Polish housing market continues to attract investors and buyers. Undoubtedly, the coming months will bring new changes to this market that will be crucial for those seeking their dream homes.

For more information on the Polish real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit RealEstatePoland.com or PropertyInvestmentPoland.com.