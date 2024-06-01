Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ekskluzywny rynek najmu w Polsce: Czy małym wynajmującym zagrażają duże gracz

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rodzimy rynek najmu jest niewielki w porównaniu na przykład z niemieckim i cechuje się sporym rozdrobnieniem. Ta sytuacja będzie się jednak powoli zmieniać w kolejnych latach. Dowodem zachodzących zmian jest między innymi ekspansja inwestorów instytucjonalnych na rynkach najmu z największych krajowych miast. Te podmioty z sektora PRS (ang. private rented sector) zwane potocznie „funduszami”, na razie dysponują niewielką częścią lokali pod wynajem. Mimo tego, właściciele wynajmowanych mieszkań spoza sektora PRS (również ci posiadający 1 – 2 „M”) zaczynają się obawiać instytucjonalnych konkurentów. Warto zastanowić się, czy takie obawy są w ogóle uzasadnione.

Najem instytucjonalny PRS na razie jest ograniczony tylko do największych miast, a łączną liczbę mieszkań wynajmowanych i oferowanych przez podmioty z sektora PRS można szacować jako około 16 000. W ciągu następnych 3 lat, oferta najmu instytucjonalnego może się powiększyć do ponad 30 000 ukończonych mieszkań, więc prywatni właściciele lokali pod wynajem z dużych miast (a zwłaszcza stolicy) mogą zacząć odczuwać presję.

Atutem podmiotów z branży PRS pozostają między innymi korzyści dotyczące skali działania, standaryzacji mieszkań oraz wysokiego poziomu obsługi prawnej najmu. Sektor PRS w Polsce mimo swojego wciąż niewielkiego rozmiaru jest najlepiej opisanym segmentem rynku najmu. Przygotowany przez firmę JLL raport „PRS & PBSA Market in Poland” pokazuje, że podaż oferowana przez podmioty z sektora PRS pod koniec 2023 r. wynosiła 16 150 lokali wynajmowanych lub gotowych do wynajmu.

W przypadku Warszawy, udział stołecznego miasta w rynku najmu instytucjonalnego oscyluje na poziomie około 50%. Analitycy JLL przewidują wzrost stołecznej podaży z 6970 mieszkań (koniec 2023 r.) do 18 100 lokali. Podobne prognozy w przypadku Krakowa, Trójmiasta i Wrocławia mówią o przyszłej podaży wynoszącej odpowiednio 3900, 4000 oraz 3300 mieszkań. Mniejsi wynajmujący mogą konkurować z dużymi graczami również elastycznością warunków najmu.

Część właścicieli mieszkań pod wynajem obawia się obecności nowych konkurentów, jednak drobni wynajmujący nadal będą mieć swoje miejsce na rynku. Oferując lokale o niższym standardzie i atrakcyjnym poziomie czynszu, będą mogli konkurować nie tylko cenowo, ale także zaoferować elastyczne warunki najmu. W związku ze wzrostem znaczenia sektora PRS, mogą również przyciągać najemców preferujących konkretne lokalizacje, które niekoniecznie znajdują się w ofercie dużych inwestorów.

The rental market in Poland is comparatively small, especially when compared to countries like Germany, and it is characterized by a high level of fragmentation. However, this situation is slowly changing. One of the indicators of this change is the expansion of institutional investors in the rental markets of major cities in the country. These entities from the private rented sector (PRS), popularly known as „funds”, currently only have a small number of rental properties. Nevertheless, private landlords (including those who own 1-2 properties) are starting to worry about competition from institutional investors. It is worth considering whether these concerns are justified.

For now, institutional rental in the PRS sector is limited to the largest cities, and the total number of rental and offered properties by PRS entities can be estimated at around 16,000. Over the next 3 years, the supply of institutional rental could increase to over 30,000 completed properties, which means that private landlords in major cities (especially the capital city) may start to feel the pressure.

One of the advantages of PRS entities is the benefits that come with economies of scale, standardization of properties, and a high level of legal rental services. Despite its relatively small size, the PRS sector in Poland is the most well-documented segment of the rental market. According to a report by JLL titled „PRS & PBSA Market in Poland,” the supply offered by PRS entities at the end of 2023 was 16,150 rental or ready-to-rent properties.

In the case of Warsaw, the capital city accounts for approximately 50% of the institutional rental market. JLL analysts predict an increase in the supply in Warsaw from 6,970 properties (by the end of 2023) to 18,100 properties. Similar forecasts for Krakow, Tricity, and Wroclaw indicate future supplies of 3,900, 4,000, and 3,300 properties, respectively. Smaller landlords can also compete with larger players by offering flexible rental conditions in addition to lower standards and attractive rent levels.

While some landlords are concerned about the presence of new competitors, small-scale landlords will still have their place in the market. By offering properties with lower standards and attractive rent levels, they can compete not only on price but also by providing flexible rental conditions. With the growing importance of the PRS sector, small landlords may also attract tenants who prefer specific locations that may not be offered by larger investors.