Inwestowanie w nieruchomości czy inne formy lokowania kapitału?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Czy inwestowanie w nieruchomości na wynajem jest jeszcze opłacalne? Według BM Pekao rentowność tego typu inwestycji gwałtownie spadła, osiągając zaledwie 3,6% w dużych miastach Polski. Porównując to do oferowanych przez Skarb Państwa obligacji i lokat, które płacą 6,8% w ciągu pierwszego roku, a później co najmniej 4%, może się wydawać, że są lepsze alternatywy dla inwestycji w nieruchomości na wynajem.

Przyczyną spadku rentowności jest fakt, że ceny mieszkań wciąż rosły, podczas gdy stawki najmu nie rozwijały się w takim samym tempie. W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku ceny mieszkań wzrosły średnio o 19,2%, co oznacza, że pilnie potrzebne są zwiększone czynsze najmu, aby utrzymać rentowność. Warto jednak zauważyć, że niektóre dane, takie jak te z Otodom Analytics, wskazują na nieco wyższą stopę zwrotu z inwestycji w wynajem mieszkań, rzędu 5-6%.

Czy spada popyt na wynajem mieszkań? Dane z portalu Otodom pokazują, że liczba ogłoszeń najmu mieszkań w Polsce nadal rośnie. W marcu 2023 roku liczba ogłoszeń była o 21% większa niż przed rokiem. Jednak istnieje zwiększone zainteresowanie najmem, co oznacza większą konkurencję dla inwestorów.

W związku z tym, czy warto inwestować w inny sposób? Lokaty i obligacje skarbowe oferują wyższe stopy zwrotu niż wynajem nieruchomości. Istnieje również popyt na inwestycje w akcje giełdowe. Ostateczna decyzja zależy od preferencji i tolerancji ryzyka inwestora.

Podsumowując, chociaż inwestowanie w nieruchomości na wynajem przynosi obecnie niższą stopę zwrotu, istnieją również inne atrakcyjne alternatywy inwestycyjne. Inwestorzy muszą zważyć swoje opcje i zdecydować, która forma lokowania kapitału najlepiej odpowiada ich celom i oczekiwaniom.

Investing in rental properties has become less profitable, with a yield of only 3.6% in major cities in Poland, according to BM Pekao. This is in contrast to government bonds and deposits offered by the State Treasury, which have a return of 6.8% in the first year and at least 4% thereafter. It may seem that there are better alternatives to investing in rental properties.

The decline in profitability is due to the fact that housing prices have been rising while rental rates have not been keeping up at the same pace. In the first quarter of 2024, housing prices increased on average by 19.2%, which means that increased rental fees are urgently needed to maintain profitability. However, it is worth noting that some data, such as those from Otodom Analytics, indicate a slightly higher return on investment in rental properties, ranging from 5-6%.

Is there a decrease in demand for rental properties? Data from the Otodom portal shows that the number of rental property listings in Poland continues to grow. In March 2023, the number of listings was 21% higher than the previous year. However, there is increased interest in rentals, which means greater competition for investors.

In light of this, is it worth investing in other ways? Deposits and government bonds offer higher returns than rental properties. There is also demand for investments in stock market shares. The final decision depends on the investor’s preferences and risk tolerance.

In conclusion, while investing in rental properties currently yields a lower return, there are also other attractive investment alternatives. Investors must consider their options and decide which form of capital investment best suits their goals and expectations.