Nowa oferta sprzedaży nieruchomości w Gminie Nowa Ruda

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłasza nową ofertę sprzedaży nieruchomości na jej terenie. Wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do sprzedaży został wywieszony na tablicy ogłoszeń Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda.

Pierwsza nieruchomość oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW2K/00026193/3, znajduje się w obrębie Wolibórz o powierzchni 0,1978 ha. Jest to grunt niezabudowany, porośnięty użytkiem zielonym. Dostęp do działki jest zapewniony z drogi asfaltowej. Cena nieruchomości wynosi 115 000,00 zł.

Druga nieruchomość oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112687/6, również położona w obrębie Wolibórz, ma powierzchnię 0,3001 ha. Jest to niezabudowany teren w kształcie trójkąta, porośnięty użytkiem zielonym. Dostęp do działki zapewnia droga asfaltowa. Na nieruchomości mogą znajdować się drzewa o niskiej wartości użytkowej. Cena nieruchomości wynosi 169 000,00 zł.

Trzecia nieruchomość oznaczona jako nr księgi wieczystej SW1K/00112688/3, również położona w obrębie Wolibórz, ma powierzchnię 0,3090 ha. Jest to niezabudowany teren o nieregularnym kształcie, porośnięty użytkiem zielonym. Dostęp do działki zapewnia droga asfaltowa. Na nieruchomości znajdują się drzewa o niskiej wartości użytkowej. Cena nieruchomości wynosi 174 000,00 zł.

Dla wszystkich trzech nieruchomości nie istnieje miejscowy plan zagospodarowania przestrzennego. Zgodnie z ustaleniami studium uwarunkowań i kierunków zagospodarowania przestrzennego, przeznaczenie działek przewiduje tereny z przewagą zabudowy jednorodzinnej lub zagrodowej oraz obiekty usług i produkcji, które nie kolidują z funkcją mieszkaniową.

Osoby, które mają pierwszeństwo w nabyciu tych nieruchomości, to osoby, które mają roszczenia o nabycie nieruchomości z mocy ustawy o gospodarce nieruchomościami lub odrębnych przepisów oraz osoby, które są poprzednimi właścicielami zbywanej nieruchomości przed 5 grudnia 1990 roku lub ich spadkobiercy. Aby skorzystać z pierwszeństwa, należy złożyć wniosek o nabycie w ciągu 6 tygodni od daty wywieszenia wykazu.

To świetna okazja dla osób zainteresowanych zakupem atrakcyjnej nieruchomości w Gminie Nowa Ruda. Nie przegapcie tej szansy i skorzystajcie z możliwości nabycia jednej z tych działek już teraz!

The announcement by the Mayor of Nowa Ruda regarding the sale of properties in the area presents a great opportunity for individuals interested in purchasing attractive real estate in the Nowa Ruda community. The list of properties available for sale has been posted on the notice board at the Nowa Ruda Municipality Office (Urzęd Gminy Nowa Ruda).

The first property listed, identified by the land registry number SW2K/00026193/3, is located in the Wolibórz district and covers an area of 0.1978 hectares. This is an undeveloped plot covered in greenery. The property is accessible from an asphalt road, and its price is PLN 115,000.00.

The second property, identified by the land registry number SW1K/00112687/6, is also situated in the Wolibórz district and covers an area of 0.3001 hectares. This undeveloped triangular-shaped land is covered in greenery. Access to the plot is provided by an asphalt road. Low-value trees may be present on the property. The price of this property is PLN 169,000.00.

The third property, identified by the land registry number SW1K/00112688/3, is also located in the Wolibórz district and covers an area of 0.3090 hectares. This irregularly shaped undeveloped land is covered in greenery. Access to the plot is provided by an asphalt road, and there are low-value trees present on the property. The price for this property is PLN 174,000.00.

None of the three properties have a local spatial development plan. According to the determinations of the study of conditions and directions for spatial development, the intended use for these plots includes predominantly single-family or farmstead buildings, as well as service and production facilities that do not conflict with residential purposes.

Individuals who have priority rights to purchase these properties include those who have claims for the acquisition of property due to the provisions of the Real Estate Management Act or separate regulations, as well as individuals who were previous owners of the property being sold before December 5, 1990, or their inheritors. To avail of this priority, an application for acquisition must be submitted within 6 weeks from the date of posting the list.

This is an excellent opportunity for those interested in purchasing attractive properties in the Nowa Ruda municipality. Do not miss this chance and take advantage of the opportunity to acquire one of these plots now!