Stabilność cen mieszkań w dużych polskich miastach

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych, maj przyniósł stabilizację średnich cen nowych mieszkań w większości największych polskich miast. Warszawa, stolica Polski, odnotowała niewielką zmianę cen metra kwadratowego, zatrzymując się na podobnym poziomie jak poprzednie miesiące. Ciekawym aspektem jest to, że wiele z tych mieszkań należy do segmentu popularnego, co oznacza, że ich cena jest poniżej 16 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Podobne stabilizacje można zauważyć również w Łodzi, Poznaniu oraz w miastach Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii. Cena metra kwadratowego w Poznaniu utrzymuje się na poziomie 10,6 tysiąca złotych od trzech miesięcy. Natomiast Wrocław i Kraków zanotowały wzrost cen o około 6% w ciągu pięciu miesięcy, zaś Łódź i Trójmiasto – odpowiednio o 5% i 2%. Warto zwrócić uwagę, że Wrocław stał się nowym liderem wzrostów – w maju średnia cena metra kwadratowego wzrosła tam o 3%, osiągając około 17,3 tysiąca złotych.

Obecna sytuacja na rynku mieszkaniowym jest dynamiczna i zależy od wprowadzenia na rynek coraz droższych lub tańszych mieszkań. Jednak spośród ofert deweloperskich widać wyraźny wzrost cen w nowym budownictwie. Na przykład w Poznaniu pod koniec ubiegłego roku prawie co piąte mieszkanie kosztowało mniej niż 10 tysięcy zł za metr kwadratowy, obecnie ich udział spadł do 10%, a we Wrocławiu do 4%. W Krakowie takie mieszkania już praktycznie nie istnieją. Mimo że w Łodzi i na Górnym Śląsku nadal można znaleźć mieszkania w cenie poniżej 9 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy, trudno przewidzieć, jak długo ta sytuacja będzie trwać.

Tymczasem deweloperzy wydają się oczekiwać na rozwój sytuacji na rynku kredytowym. W kwietniu większość z nich zdecydowanie ograniczyła wprowadzanie nowych mieszkań na rynek. Wyjątkiem było Wrocław, gdzie liczba nowych mieszkań wprowadzonych do sprzedaży była więcej niż dwukrotnie większa niż w poprzednim miesiącu. Duża liczba dostępnych mieszkań na rynku wrocławskim pozwoliła deweloperom zwiększyć również sprzedaż. W pozostałych metropoliach odnotowano jednak potężne spadki sprzedaży nowych mieszkań, np. w Łodzi aż o 74%.

According to the latest data, May brought stabilization of average prices for new apartments in most major Polish cities. Warsaw, the capital of Poland, saw a small change in the price per square meter, staying at a similar level to previous months. An interesting aspect is that many of these apartments belong to the popular segment, which means their price is below 16,000 Polish zloty per square meter.

Similar stabilizations can also be observed in Łódź, Poznań, and in cities within the Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowska Metropolis. The price per square meter in Poznań has remained at around 10,600 Polish zlotys for three months. Wrocław and Kraków, on the other hand, have seen a price increase of about 6% over the course of five months, while Łódź and Tri-City saw increases of 5% and 2% respectively. It is worth noting that Wrocław has become the new leader in price growth – in May, the average price per square meter increased by 3%, reaching around 17,300 Polish zlotys.

The current situation in the housing market is dynamic and depends on the introduction of increasingly expensive or cheaper apartments to the market. However, among the offers from developers, there is a clear increase in prices in new construction. For example, in Poznań, at the end of last year, almost every fifth apartment cost less than 10,000 Polish zlotys per square meter. Currently, their share has dropped to 10%, and in Wrocław, it has dropped to 4%. In Kraków, such apartments practically do not exist anymore. Although in Łódź and in Upper Silesia, it is still possible to find apartments below 9,000 Polish zlotys per square meter, it is difficult to predict how long this situation will last.

Meanwhile, developers seem to be waiting for the development of the mortgage market. In April, most of them significantly limited the introduction of new apartments to the market. An exception was Wrocław, where the number of new apartments introduced for sale was more than twice as high as in the previous month. The large number of available apartments in the Wrocław market also allowed developers to increase sales. However, in the other metropolises, there were significant drops in the sales of new apartments, for example, in Łódź there was a decrease of 74%.

