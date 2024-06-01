Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Sunex rozszerza działalność w Polsce i planuje inwestycje w Austrii

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Sunex, innowacyjny producent rozwiązań opartych o odnawialne źródła energii, podpisał umowę z firmą Mavex-Rekord z siedzibą w Budapeszcie, której rezultatem będzie nabycie prawa użytkowania wieczystego nieruchomości o powierzchni ponad 1,5 ha w Raciborzu za 5,6 mln zł oraz przejęcie części pracowników spółki.

Planowane inwestycje Sunexu w Polsce i Austrii są efektem intensywnego rozwoju firmy. Obecnie koncentrują się na akwizycji spółki instalacyjnej w Austrii, nad którą prowadzą proces due diligence. Również w tym roku Sunex planuje wprowadzić niemiecką firmę Drolsbach do swojego portfolio za pośrednictwem aportu. Zamierzają oni również uruchomić produkcję elementów do zbiorników na zakupionej działce w Raciborzu. Po dostosowaniu hali produkcyjnej do własnych potrzeb, spodziewają się rozpoczęcia produkcji już w czerwcu.

Prezes Sunex, Romuald Kalyciok, wyraził nadzieję na obniżenie kosztów operacyjnych poprzez rezygnację z wynajmu jednej z hal od zewnętrznej firmy. Ta strategia ma na celu zoptymalizowanie działalności Sunexu i przekształcenie go w jeszcze bardziej efektywne przedsiębiorstwo.

Sunex od wielu lat działa na rynku energii odnawialnej, oferując szeroką gamę produktów, takich jak: pompy ciepła, kolektory słoneczne, termosyfony, systemy montażowe, zasobniki ciepła i wiele innych. Firma zadebiutowała na Giełdzie Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie w 2015 roku, przenosząc się z rynku NewConnect. Z każdym rokiem zyskuje coraz więcej klientów i rozwija się dynamicznie, dzięki swoim innowacyjnym rozwiązaniom.

Źródło: ISBnews

Sunex is an innovative renewable energy solutions manufacturer that recently signed an agreement with Mavex-Rekord, a company based in Budapest. This agreement will result in Sunex acquiring a perpetual usufruct right to a property measuring over 1.5 hectares in Raciborz, Poland, for 5.6 million PLN. Additionally, Sunex will also be taking on some of the employees of Mavex-Rekord.

The planned investments by Sunex in Poland and Austria are a result of the company’s rapid growth. Currently, they are focusing on acquiring an installation company in Austria, for which they are conducting a due diligence process. Sunex also plans to add the German company Drolsbach to their portfolio through contributions this year. They also have intentions to start production of components for tanks on the acquired property in Raciborz. After adapting the production hall to their own needs, they expect production to begin as soon as June.

Romuald Kalyciok, the CEO of Sunex, expressed hope in reducing operational costs by giving up the rental of one of the halls from an external company. This strategy aims to optimize Sunex’s operations and transform it into an even more efficient enterprise.

For many years, Sunex has been operating in the renewable energy market, offering a wide range of products such as heat pumps, solar collectors, thermosyphons, mounting systems, heat storage tanks, and more. The company debuted on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in 2015, transitioning from the NewConnect market. With each passing year, Sunex gains more customers and experiences dynamic growth, thanks to its innovative solutions.

For additional information about Sunex and its products, please visit their official website: Sunex.