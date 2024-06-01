Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ulga mieszkaniowa: Jak możesz uniknąć podatku od sprzedaży nieruchomości?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 czerwca, 2024

Termin pięciu lat nie jest jedyną możliwością

Czy wiesz, że istnieje sposób, aby uniknąć zapłaty podatku od sprzedaży nieruchomości nawet przed upływem pięciu lat? Chodzi o skorzystanie z ulgi mieszkaniowej. Według interpretacji Krajowej Informacji Skarbowej, wystarczy przeznaczyć dochód ze sprzedaży na realizację własnych celów mieszkaniowych, określonych w ustawie o PIT. Dotyczy to wydatków na nabycie budynku mieszkalnego, lokalu mieszkaniowego, gruntu lub udziału w gruncie, a także na budowę, rozbudowę, nadbudowę, przebudowę lub remont własnego budynku mieszkalnego.

Trzy lata na inwestycję

Od stycznia 2019 r. termin na inwestycję wynosi trzy lata, a nie jak wcześniej dwa lata. Ważne jednak jest podpisanie ostatecznej umowy zakupu mieszkania, przenoszącej prawo własności, nie wystarczy umowa przedwstępna czy deweloperska. Ale co, jeśli chcesz zainwestować w grunt pod budowę domu? Dyrektor Krajowej Informacji Skarbowej wyjaśnił, że nie ma konkretnego terminu na rozpoczęcie budowy domu po zakupie gruntu. Przepisy ustawy o PIT nie precyzują, jaki grunt jest gruntem pod budowę budynku mieszkalnego. Trzeba sięgnąć do ustawy o planowaniu i zagospodarowaniu przestrzennym, zgodnie z którą gruntami pod budowę budynków mieszkalnych są działki budowlane.

Sporne sytuacje

Warto pamiętać, że korzystanie z ulgi mieszkaniowej może generować spory. Przykładem jest prawomocny wyrok w sprawie nabywcy działki wraz z domem, gdzie organ interpretacyjny najpierw uznał, że zwolnienie obejmuje wyłącznie budynek mieszkalny, a następnie, po ponownym rozpatrzeniu sprawy, stwierdził, że ulga przysługuje także na zakup budynku gospodarczego. Podobnie było w innym przypadku, gdzie Naczelny Sąd Administracyjny orzekł, że ulga nie przysługuje na zakup ziemi związanej z siedliskiem.

Rozwiązanie

Aby uniknąć sporów, warto skonsultować się z doradcą podatkowym przed skorzystaniem z ulgi mieszkaniowej. Warto również dokładnie zapoznać się z przepisami ustawy o PIT i ustawy o planowaniu i zagospodarowaniu przestrzennym, aby mieć pewność, że spełniasz wszystkie warunki. Pamiętaj, że ulga mieszkaniowa może być cennym narzędziem, ale konieczne jest dokładne zrozumienie przepisów, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji podatkowych.

The real estate industry is a significant sector that has a direct impact on various markets and economies. Market forecasts for the real estate industry indicate steady growth in the upcoming years. According to industryexperts.com, the global real estate market is expected to reach a value of $4,263.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2025.

One of the key issues related to the real estate industry is the taxation on property sales. The article highlights an alternative way to avoid paying taxes on property sales before the expiry of five years – by utilizing a housing relief. This initiative allows individuals to allocate the income from the sale towards their own housing purposes, as specified in the Personal Income Tax Act. These purposes include acquiring residential buildings, apartments, land, or shares in land, as well as constructing, expanding, rebuilding, or renovating one’s own residential building.

However, there are certain conditions and challenges faced by individuals looking to utilize this housing relief. One such condition is the timeframe for investment, which has been extended from two years to three years since January 2019. It is crucial to sign a final purchase agreement that transfers ownership rights, as preliminary or developer agreements are not sufficient. Additionally, the article states that there is no specific timeframe for commencing the construction of a house after purchasing the land. The determination of land suitable for residential building construction requires reference to the Planning and Development Act, which identifies the designated building plots.

It is important to note that the utilization of housing relief can lead to disputes and controversies. The article provides examples of legal cases where the interpretation of the relief’s coverage differed initially, leading to subsequent reconsiderations. In one case, the interpretative authority initially deemed the exemption applicable only to residential buildings but later acknowledged that it also covers the purchase of an auxiliary building. Another case involved the Supreme Administrative Court ruling that the relief does not extend to the purchase of land associated with a settlement.

To navigate potential disputes and ensure compliance with the tax regulations, seeking advice from a tax advisor is advisable. Familiarizing oneself with the provisions of the Personal Income Tax Act and the Planning and Development Act is essential to guarantee adherence to all requirements. Although the housing relief can be a valuable tool, a thorough understanding of the regulations is necessary to avoid any adverse tax consequences.