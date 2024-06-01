Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

WYNAJEM NIERUCHOMOŚCI W DZIKOWCU DLA ROZBUDOWY TORU OFF-ROAD

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wójt Gminy Nowa Ruda ogłosił nową informację dotyczącą dostępnych nieruchomości przeznaczonych do wynajmu w celu rozbudowy toru off-road w Dzikowcu. Zarządzenie Nr 223/24 nakazuje udostępnienie wykazu nieruchomości, które są własnością Gminy Nowa Ruda, na okres od 28 maja 2024 roku do 17 czerwca 2024 roku.

Na liście znajduje się nieruchomość gruntowa o powierzchni 15,9530 ha, zlokalizowana w obrębie Dzikowca, część działki nr 111/38. Gmina Nowa Ruda ma zamiar wynająć tę nieruchomość w celu powiększenia istniejącego toru off-road.

Aby zapewnić łatwy dostęp do informacji, wykaz nieruchomości dostępny jest na stronie Biuletynu Informacji Publicznej (www.bip.gmina.nowaruda.pl), na oficjalnej stronie internetowej Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda (https://gmina.nowaruda.pl/) oraz na tablicy ogłoszeń w Sołectwie Dzikowiec.

Wynajem tej nieruchomości stanowi doskonałą okazję dla miłośników off-roadingu, którzy planują rozbudowę toru w Dzikowcu. Ta inicjatywa zapewnia szansę na dalszy rozwój off-roadu w regionie, przyciągając jeszcze większą liczbę entuzjastów i zwiększając atrakcyjność dla turystów.

Zainteresowani najmem tej nieruchomości powinni niezwłocznie zgłosić swoje propozycje do Urzędu Gminy Nowa Ruda, aby wziąć udział w procesie przypisania i otrzymania nieruchomości pod nadzorem gminy. To znakomita okazja dla osób chcących zaangażować się w rozwój lokalnego off-roadingu i wprowadzić nowe innowacyjne projekty.

The announcement made by the Mayor of Nowa Ruda regarding the availability of properties for rent for the expansion of the off-road track in Dzikowiec presents an exciting opportunity for off-roading enthusiasts. The rental of a 15.9530-hectare plot of land within the Dzikowiec area, part of plot number 111/38, is being considered by the Nowa Ruda Municipality to enhance the existing off-road track.

For easy access to information, the list of properties available for rent is published on the Biuletyn Informacji Publicznej website (www.bip.gmina.nowaruda.pl), the official website of the Nowa Ruda Municipal Office (https://gmina.nowaruda.pl/), and on the notice board in the Dzikowiec Sołectwo.

This rental opportunity opens up prospects for further development of off-roading in the region, attracting a larger number of enthusiasts and increasing its appeal to tourists. The expansion of the off-road track in Dzikowiec will allow for more exciting and challenging experiences for off-roaders, contributing to the growth of the industry.

Overall, the availability of properties for rent in Dzikowiec presents an exciting opportunity for the off-road community.