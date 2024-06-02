Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt zero procent w Polsce nadal niepewny

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Projekt programu „Mieszkanie na Start”, który miał wprowadzić kredyt zero procent w Polsce, spotkał się z negatywnym przyjęciem i krytyką w mediach społecznościowych. Teraz do tej krytyki dołączyła również partia Polska 2050, która wycofała swoje poparcie dla tego projektu. W rezultacie szanse na wprowadzenie kredytu zero procent znacznie się zmniejszyły.

Minister finansów Andrzej Domański podkreślił, że jeśli Polska 2050 nie poprze tego projektu, to szanse na jego wdrożenie są bardzo małe. Jednakże, dopóki nie padnie ostateczna decyzja ze strony rządu, nie można jeszcze przesądzać o losach tego programu.

Różne poglądy na ten temat wyrażają również eksperci. Część z nich uważa, że wprowadzenie kredytu zero procent w tym momencie może zdestabilizować rynek mieszkaniowy, który ostatnio zaczął odzyskiwać równowagę po dużym wzroście cen. Inni są zdania, że obecnie rynek mieszkaniowy poradzi sobie również bez rządowego kredytu, ze względu na rosnące wynagrodzenia Polaków i łatwiejsze uzyskanie kredytów.

Niezależnie od debaty na temat wprowadzenia kredytu zero procent, wiele osób zainteresowanych zakupem mieszkania obawia się, że ceny nieruchomości mogą wzrosnąć zanim program wejdzie w życie. Dlatego niektórzy decydują się na zakup bez rządowego wsparcia.

Warto zauważyć, że obecna sytuacja związana z programem „Mieszkanie na Start” może być również spowodowana kampanią wyborczą do Parlamentu Europejskiego i próbą przypodobania się wyborcom lewicy.

Jedno jest pewne – losy kredytu zero procent w Polsce ciągle są nieznane. Czy program zostanie wprowadzony czy nie, zależy teraz od decyzji rządu.

The housing industry in Poland has been a topic of discussion with the introduction of the „Mieszkanie na Start” (Flat for Start) program, which aimed to introduce zero percent interest home loans in the country. However, the program has faced negative reception and criticism on social media. The latest blow to the program comes from the political party Polska 2050, which has withdrawn its support, significantly reducing the chances of the program being implemented.

Minister of Finance, Andrzej Domański, emphasized that without the support of Polska 2050, the chances of implementing the program are very slim. However, until a final decision is made by the government, the fate of the program remains uncertain.

Experts have expressed differing views on the matter. Some believe that introducing zero percent interest loans at this time could destabilize the housing market, which has recently been recovering from a significant price increase. Others argue that the current housing market can thrive even without government-backed loans, thanks to the rising wages of Polish citizens and easier access to credit.

Regardless of the debate surrounding the introduction of zero percent interest loans, many prospective homebuyers are concerned that property prices may rise before the program comes into effect. As a result, some individuals are opting to make purchases without relying on government support.

It is worth noting that the current situation regarding the „Mieszkanie na Start” program may also be influenced by the ongoing election campaign for the European Parliament and an attempt to appeal to left-wing voters.

One thing is for certain – the fate of zero percent interest loans in Poland remains unknown. Whether the program will be implemented or not now depends on the government’s decision.