Mieszkania na Ukrainie – tanie, ale jakie?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

W Polsce ceny mieszkań stale rosną, a kupowanie nieruchomości staje się coraz trudniejsze. Oprocentowanie kredytów mieszkaniowych jest jednym z najwyższych w Europie, a rządowe programy tanich kredytów dotyczą tylko wybranych grup społecznych. Jak jednak wygląda sytuacja na Ukrainie, kraju ogarniętym wojną?

Jedną z nielicznych rzeczy, na które Ukraina może pozazdrościć Polsce, jest dostępność mieszkań dla wszystkich. W przeciwieństwie do naszego kraju, gdzie mieszkanie towarem jest coraz bardziej drogim i niedostępnym luksusem, Ukraincy mają szeroki dostęp do różnych form mieszkaniowych. Jak to jest możliwe?

Ukraińska konstytucja gwarantuje każdemu obywatelowi prawo do dachu nad głową, a w praktyce jest to realizowane. Niewątpliwie należy zaznaczyć, że pojęcie „dach nad głową” na Ukrainie nie oznacza standardowych mieszkań, tak jak u nas. Ukraińskie zasoby mieszkaniowe to w ponad 90% domy i mieszkania zbudowane w przeszłości.

W środkowej Ukrainie, nad Morzem Czarnym, można kupić jednopokojowe mieszkanie w bloku za około 10 000 dolarów, a domek na oddzielnej działce kosztuje około 5000 – 7000 zł. Jest to oczywiście inny standard niż w Polsce, ale ogromna liczba takich ofert powoduje, że ceny nowych mieszkań pozostają konkurencyjne. Na rynku wtórnym dostępne są również luksusowe apartamenty, które kosztują około 500 dolarów za metr kwadratowy, czyli pięć razy mniej niż w Polsce.

Ważnym elementem ukraińskiego rynku mieszkaniowego są również domy jednorodzinne. Wiele ukraińskich miast jest zdominowanych przez różnego rodzaju domy jednorodzinne, które zostały zbudowane w różnych okresach historycznych. Są to zarówno domy z okresu ZSRR, jak i starsze budynki. Ceny tych domów zaczynają się już od kilkunastu tysięcy dolarów.

Podsumowując, na Ukrainie ceny mieszkań są zdecydowanie niższe niż w Polsce, ale należy pamiętać, że są to nieruchomości o innym standardzie. Ogromny wybór domów jednorodzinnych oraz dostępność mieszkań w blokach sprawiają, że deweloperzy nie mogą dyktować wysokich cen. Tanie oferty na rynku wtórnym są również alternatywą dla nowych mieszkań. Mimo to, ukraińskie zasoby mieszkaniowe stanowią głównie nieruchomości z przeszłości, a standardy są znacznie niższe niż w Polsce.

The housing market in Ukraine is quite different from that in Poland, as the prices for homes are much lower and more accessible. While Poland is experiencing increasing housing prices, making it difficult for many to afford a home, Ukraine has a wide range of housing options available to its citizens. One of the reasons for this difference is the guarantee of the right to housing in the Ukrainian constitution, which ensures that every citizen has the right to a roof over their heads.

Unlike in Poland, where apartments are the standard form of housing, Ukraine’s housing resources consist primarily of houses and apartments built in the past. In central Ukraine, near the Black Sea, one can buy a one-room apartment in a residential block for around $10,000, while a detached house on a separate plot of land can cost around $5,000 – $7,000. While these standards may differ from those in Poland, the vast number of such options keeps the prices of new apartments competitive. The secondary market also offers luxury apartments, which cost around $500 per square meter, making them five times cheaper than in Poland.

Another significant element of the Ukrainian housing market is the prevalence of single-family houses. Many Ukrainian cities are dominated by various types of single-family homes built in different historical periods. These houses include both Soviet-era homes and older buildings, with prices starting at several thousand dollars.

In summary, housing prices in Ukraine are significantly lower than in Poland. However, it is important to note that the standard of these properties differs. The vast selection of single-family homes and the availability of apartments in residential blocks prevent developers from dictating high prices. Furthermore, affordable options in the secondary market serve as an alternative to new apartments. Nevertheless, it is worth considering that the majority of Ukraine’s housing resources consist of older properties with lower standards than those found in Poland.

