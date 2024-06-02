Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe trendy na rynku nieruchomości na Półwyspie Helskim

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nieruchomości na Półwyspie Helskim cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem, zwłaszcza w nadmorskich miejscowościach. Ceny apartamentów sięgają ponad 40 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy, a większość nabywców to inwestorzy spoza Trójmiasta i z zagranicy.

Najpopularniejszym i zarazem najdroższym miejscem na Półwyspie Helskim jest Jurata. Tam ceny mieszkań wynoszą od 40 do 43 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy. Jednak można też znaleźć tańsze oferty w miejscowościach po drodze, takich jak Mechelinki czy Rewa. Mimo dużej liczby nowych inwestycji, na rynku brakuje nadal dostępnych mieszkań.

W Jastarni również trwa budowa nowych apartamentów. Deweloperzy oferują lokale o różnych metrażach, a ceny zaczynają się od 23 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy. Również w Helu inwestycje są realizowane przez zewnętrzne spółki, takie jak Pekabex Development, która oferuje apartamenty w cenie od 14 tysięcy złotych za metr.

Na Mierzei Wiślanej ceny apartamentów są niższe niż na Półwyspie Helskim. W Krynicy, Stegnie, Sztutowie czy Kątach Rybackich ceny mieszkań oscylują wokół 10-15 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy. Tutaj również powstaje wiele nowych inwestycji, takich jak Stegna Park, gdzie ceny mieszkań wynoszą około 13 tysięcy złotych za metr.

Mimo wysokich cen, rynek nieruchomości na Półwyspie Helskim ciągle rozwija się i przyciąga inwestorów z różnych stron kraju i zagranicy. Nowe inwestycje zapewniają różnorodność ofert i dają możliwość zakupu apartamentu nad morzem.

Real estate on the Hel Peninsula is experiencing high demand, especially in coastal towns. Apartment prices can reach over 40,000 złoty per square meter, with the majority of buyers being investors from outside the Tricity area and abroad.

The most popular and expensive location on the Hel Peninsula is Jurata, where apartment prices range from 40,000 to 43,000 złoty per square meter. However, cheaper options can also be found in towns along the way, such as Mechelinki or Rewa. Despite the large number of new developments, there is still a shortage of available apartments in the market.

Construction of new apartments is also underway in Jastarnia. Developers offer units of various sizes, with prices starting from 23,000 złoty per square meter. Investments are also being made in Hel by external companies, such as Pekabex Development, which offers apartments starting from 14,000 złoty per square meter.

On the Vistula Spit, apartment prices are lower than on the Hel Peninsula. In Krynica, Stegna, Sztutowo, and Kąty Rybackie, apartment prices range from 10,000 to 15,000 złoty per square meter. Many new projects are also being developed here, such as Stegna Park, where apartment prices are around 13,000 złoty per square meter.

Despite the high prices, the real estate market on the Hel Peninsula continues to grow and attract investors from various parts of the country and abroad. New investments provide a variety of options and the opportunity to purchase a seaside apartment.

For more information about the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the Narodowe Biuro Inwestycji website.