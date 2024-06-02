Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ogromne oszczędności i luksusowe samochody: Oświadczenie majątkowe najbogatszego posła

2 czerwca, 2024

Powieść oparta na trzeźwych faktach: poseł Łącki, członek Platformy Obywatelskiej, nie jest obecny tylko w polityce – ma również imponujący stan finansów i kolekcję ekskluzywnych samochodów.

Według dostępnych informacji, poseł Łącki posiada ponad 763 tysiące złotych oszczędności w polskiej walucie oraz przeszło 61 tysięcy euro. Oprócz tego zgromadził także około 1 miliona złotych oszczędności w różnych walutach oraz papierach wartościowych przekraczających 4 miliony złotych. Jednak to nie wszystko, co wchodzi w skład jego majątku.

W deklaracji majątkowej poseł wymienił również kilka nieruchomości, w tym udziały w drodze dojazdowej o łącznej wartości ponad 60 milionów złotych. Oznacza to, że jest ważnym graczem na rynku nieruchomości.

Co więcej, poseł Łącki może pochwalić się bogatą kolekcją samochodów luksusowych. W jego garażu znajdują się takie marki jak Mercedes EQC z 2020 roku, Land Rover Range Rover z 2019 roku, Jeep Grand Cheroke z 2016 roku, BMW 4 Cabrio z 2014 roku, Infiniti Q 50 z 2015 roku oraz Mercedes E z 2015 roku. Jest to imponująca flota, której wartość tylko wzmacnia jego stan jako jednego z najbogatszych polityków.

Oprócz samochodów, poseł zgłosił również kilka kosztownych zegarków, takich marek jak IWC, Rolex, Rado, Hublot i Geneve. Dodatkowo, ma również w posiadaniu antyczny obraz olejny, który z pewnością jest cenną częścią jego kolekcji sztuki.

Nie można zapominać o jego zobowiązaniach finansowych. Posiada kredyt inwestycyjny o wartości około 411,1 tysiąca euro oraz kredyt mieszkaniowy w kwocie około 105 tysięcy złotych. Chociaż jego majątek jest imponujący, poseł również ma swoje zobowiązania, które musi spłacać.

Oświadczenie majątkowe jest wymagane od posłów i senatorów zgodnie z ustawą o wykonywaniu mandatu. Ich majątek odrębny oraz objęty małżeńską wspólnością majątkową musi być ujawniony. Oświadczenie to jest składane Marszałkowi Sejmu lub Marszałkowi Senatu. Oświadczenia majątkowe muszą być aktualizowane co roku, według stanu na koniec poprzedniego roku, oraz w przypadku zarządzenia nowych wyborów do Sejmu i Senatu.

Oświadczenia majątkowe dają nam przegląd majątku polityków i pozwalają ocenić, jak dobrze radzą sobie finansowo. W przypadku poseł Łąckiego, liczby mówią same za siebie – jest jednym z najbogatszych posłów w kraju.

The information provided in the article sheds light on the financial standing of Polish politician, Łącki. In addition to his political presence, Łącki boasts an impressive financial portfolio and collection of exclusive cars.

According to available information, Łącki has over PLN 763,000 in savings in the local currency, as well as over EUR 61,000. Additionally, he has amassed approximately PLN 1 million in savings in various currencies and securities exceeding PLN 4 million. However, this is not all that constitutes his wealth.

In his asset declaration, Łącki also listed several properties, including shares in a thoroughfare valued at over PLN 60 million. This indicates that he is a significant player in the real estate market.

Furthermore, Łącki can boast of a luxurious car collection. His garage houses brands such as a 2020 Mercedes EQC, a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2014 BMW 4 Cabrio, a 2015 Infiniti Q 50, and a 2015 Mercedes E. This impressive fleet only strengthens his standing as one of the wealthiest politicians.

In addition to cars, Łącki has also declared several expensive watches, including brands like IWC, Rolex, Rado, Hublot, and Geneve. Moreover, he also possesses an antique oil painting, which is undoubtedly a valuable part of his art collection.

We should not overlook Łącki’s financial obligations. He has an investment loan worth approximately EUR 411,100 and a housing loan of around PLN 105,000. Although his assets are impressive, Łącki also has his financial commitments to fulfill.

Asset declarations are required from members of parliament and senators in accordance with the mandate performance act. Their separate assets and those encompassed by the marital property must be disclosed. These declarations are submitted to the Marshal of the Sejm or the Marshal of the Senate. Asset declarations must be updated annually, based on the state at the end of the previous year, and in the event of new elections to the Sejm and Senate being called.

Asset declarations provide us with an overview of politicians’ wealth and allow us to assess their financial well-being. In the case of Łącki, the numbers speak for themselves – he is one of the wealthiest members of parliament in the country.

