Polska spółka PKP Nieruchomości sprzedaje tanie mieszkania w Kujawsko-Pomorskiem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółka PKP Nieruchomości, odpowiedzialna za sprzedaż mieszkań, w czerwcu wystawia kolejne lokale na sprzedaż w województwie kujawsko-pomorskim. Oferty mieszkań są naprawdę godne uwagi, ale mają także swoje wady.

Na portalu internetowym PKP Nieruchomości można znaleźć opisy mieszkań, wyceny oraz imienne kontakty do obsługujących sprzedaż pracowników. Najnowsze oferty dotyczą Terespola Pomorskiego, Warlubia, Maksymilianowa, Mełna, Pruszczu i Nakła nad Notecią.

Ceny mieszkań wahają się od 55 tysięcy złotych do 110 tysięcy złotych. Najtańsze lokum, jednopokojowe, znajduje się w Warlubiu, natomiast najdroższe, dwupokojowe, w Kotomierzu.

Jednym z minusów ofert PKP Nieruchomości jest lokalizacja. Brakuje mieszkań w większych miastach regionu, takich jak Bydgoszcz czy Toruń. Lokalizacje oferowanych mieszkań to głównie średnie miasta, jak Grudziądz czy Nakło, oraz mniejsze miejscowości, takie jak Pruszcz, Mełno, Warlubie, Terespol Pomorski i inne.

Kolejna wada to standard nieruchomości. Zarówno mieszkania, jak i często budynki, w których się one znajdują, wymagają remontu. To widać już na załączonych do ofert zdjęciach. Lokale często są położone w pobliżu dworców lub torów kolejowych, co niektórym może przeszkadzać.

Mimo tych wad, zainteresowanie zakupem mieszkań od PKP Nieruchomości nadal jest duże. Przyciągają one szczególnie atrakcyjnymi cenami, które są po prostu niezwykle niskie.

Spółka PKP Nieruchomości is responsible for selling apartments and in June, they will be listing more properties for sale in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeship. The apartments on offer are noteworthy, but they also have their drawbacks.

On the PKP Nieruchomości website, one can find descriptions of the apartments, valuations, and personal contacts for sales representatives. The latest offers include Terespol Pomorski, Warlubie, Maksymilianowo, Mełno, Pruszcz, and Nakło nad Notecią.

The prices of the apartments range from 55,000 to 110,000 Polish złoty. The cheapest single-room apartments can be found in Warlubie, while the most expensive two-room apartments are located in Kotomierz.

One of the downsides of the PKP Nieruchomości offers is the location. There is a lack of apartments in larger cities in the region, such as Bydgoszcz or Toruń. The locations of the offered apartments mainly include medium-sized cities like Grudziądz or Nakło, as well as smaller towns such as Pruszcz, Mełno, Warlubie, Terespol Pomorski, and others.

Another drawback is the condition of the properties. Both the apartments themselves and often the buildings they are located in require renovation. This can be seen in the photos attached to the offers. The apartments are often situated near train stations or railway tracks, which may be a disadvantage for some buyers.

Despite these drawbacks, there is still considerable interest in purchasing apartments from PKP Nieruchomości. They are particularly attractive due to their extremely low prices.

