RODO: Informacje o ochronie danych osobowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Kiedy 25 maja 2018 roku weszło w życie Rozporządzenie Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady (UE) 2016/679, znanego jako RODO, wiele się zmieniło w zakresie ochrony danych osobowych. Jesteśmy teraz zobowiązani, jako strona internetowa, do poinformowania wszystkich naszych odwiedzających o przetwarzaniu ich danych osobowych.

W celu zapewnienia zgodności z RODO, przechowujemy pliki cookies na urządzeniach i przeglądarkach, które są używane przez naszych użytkowników. Oprócz tego, przetwarzamy również dane pozostawiane podczas korzystania z naszej strony internetowej i usług w celach marketingowych, profilowania i analitycznych. Współpracujemy z PW MEDIA Sp. z o.o., PW PROJECTS Sp. z o.o. oraz innymi podmiotami, które przestrzegają naszej Polityki Prywatności.

Przetwarzanie danych ma na celu zapewnienie niezbędnych usług, różnorodności reklam oraz spełnienie żądań uprawnionych organów. Jako użytkownik, masz prawo żądać od nas dostępu do Twoich danych osobowych, jak również żądania ich sprostowania, usunięcia, ograniczenia przetwarzania lub przeniesienia danych. Możesz również w dowolnym momencie cofnąć swoją zgodę na przetwarzanie danych, nie wpływając na zgodność z prawem przetwarzania, które miało miejsce przed cofnięciem zgody. W przypadku jakichkolwiek problemów, masz również prawo złożyć skargę do organu nadzorczego.

Wszystkie przechowywane dane są zachowywane przez określony czas, który może być ograniczony przez warunki techniczne administratora. Aby dowiedzieć się więcej o naszej polityce dotyczącej danych osobowych, korzystaniu z plików cookies i polityce prywatności, zapraszamy na portal MojaOlesnica.pl. Jeśli klikniesz przycisk „X” na górze lub przycisk poniżej, oznacza to, że wyrażasz zgodę na przetwarzanie Twoich danych zgodnie z naszą polityką prywatności.

When the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into effect on May 25, 2018, significant changes were made in terms of personal data protection. As a website, we are now obligated to inform all our visitors about the processing of their personal data.

To ensure GDPR compliance, we store cookies on the devices and browsers used by our users. In addition, we also process data left behind when using our website and services for marketing, profiling, and analytical purposes. We collaborate with PW MEDIA Sp. z o.o., PW PROJECTS Sp. z o.o., and other entities that adhere to our Privacy Policy.

The data processing is aimed at providing essential services, diverse advertising, and fulfilling requests from authorized authorities. As a user, you have the right to request access to your personal data, as well as request their rectification, deletion, processing restriction, or data portability. You can also withdraw your consent to data processing at any time without affecting the lawfulness of processing that occurred before consent was withdrawn. If you encounter any problems, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority.

All stored data is retained for a specific period, which may be limited by the technical conditions of the administrator. To learn more about our privacy policy, the use of cookies, and data protection, please visit the MojaOlesnica.pl portal. If you click the „X” button at the top or the button below, it means you consent to the processing of your data in accordance with our privacy policy.

