Rynek nieruchomości w polskich kurortach – nowe perspektywy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w polskich kurortach przechodzi obecnie pewne przemiany, które wpływają na zainteresowanie inwestorów. Ostatnie lata były trudne z powodu pandemii i ograniczeń związanych z turystyką, ale nie tylko te czynniki miały wpływ na rynek. Okazuje się, że decydującym elementem jest pogoda, która ma większe znaczenie niż wydarzenia geopolityczne. Coraz więcej osób zauważa atuty polskich kurortów, takie jak przyjemna pogoda i niższe ceny.

Dobre nieruchomości nad polskim morzem czy w górach zaczynają kosztować tyle samo, co w Hiszpanii – nawet około 1 mln złotych. Jednak w tej samej cenie można często zakupić nieruchomość pierwszej linii brzegowej w Polsce, podczas gdy w Hiszpanii jest to już „entą” linia brzegowa. Ta różnica przyciąga inwestorów, którzy chcą mieć dostęp do pięknej plaży i bliskość atrakcji turystycznych.

Kampanie ostrzegające przed inwestycjami w apartamenty turystyczne nie zahamowały zainteresowania rynkiem nieruchomości typu „condo”. Te obiekty cieszą się nadal zainteresowaniem, chociaż nieco mniejszym niż wcześniej. Jednak rynek klasycznych apartamentów wakacyjnych w miejscowościach turystycznych zwolnił.

Część ekspertów uważa, że obecnie na rynku nieruchomości w kurortach panuje kryzys. Jednak warto zauważyć, że nie wszystko sprzedaje się teraz i to jest zdrowa tendencja. W ostatnich latach znacznie wzrosła liczba nietrafionych inwestycji apartamentowych w kurortach, które mają trudności ze sprzedażą i wynajmem. To dobrze, że rynek się unormowuje, a dobre projekty będą miały szansę się obronić.

Mimo obecnych wyzwań na rynku nadal istnieje przestrzeń na nowe projekty. Jednak konieczna jest kontrola w kwestii liczby nowych apartamentów. Niektóre kurorty zostały zalewane falą nowych nieruchomości, co prowadzi do walki cenowej i utraty charakteru tych miejsc. Wciąż jednak można zaobserwować zainteresowanie zakupem nieruchomości na własny użytek, zwłaszcza przez coraz bardziej zamożną grupę Polaków. Dla nich nieruchomość w kurorcie staje się drugim domem, a nie tylko źródłem zarobku z wynajmu.

The real estate market in Polish resorts is currently undergoing certain changes that are affecting investor interest. The past few years have been challenging due to the pandemic and tourism-related restrictions, but these factors alone have not been the only ones influencing the market. It turns out that the weather is a decisive factor that holds more significance than geopolitical events. An increasing number of people are recognizing the advantages of Polish resorts, such as pleasant weather and lower prices.

Good properties by the Polish seaside or in the mountains are starting to cost the same as those in Spain – even around 1 million Polish zloty. However, at the same price, one can often purchase a beachfront property in Poland, whereas in Spain it would be considered second or third line. This difference attracts investors who want to have access to beautiful beaches and close proximity to tourist attractions.

Campaigns warning against investing in tourist apartments have not halted the interest in the „condo” real estate market. These properties still enjoy some level of interest, albeit somewhat less compared to before. However, the market for traditional holiday apartments in tourist destinations has slowed down.

Some experts believe that there is currently a crisis in the real estate market in resorts. However, it is worth noting that not everything is selling at the moment, and this is a healthy trend. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of unsuccessful apartment investments in resorts that have difficulties with sales and rentals. It is good that the market is normalizing, and good projects will have a chance to thrive.

Despite the current challenges in the market, there is still room for new projects. However, there needs to be control over the number of new apartments. Some resorts have been flooded with a wave of new properties, leading to price wars and the loss of character in these places. Nevertheless, there is still observed interest in purchasing properties for personal use, especially among an increasingly affluent group of Poles. For them, a property in a resort becomes a second home rather than just a source of rental income.