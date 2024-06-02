Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek cen najmu a rosnące ceny mieszkań – Co się dzieje na rynku nieruchomości?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 2 czerwca, 2024 Miasto 0

Na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce można zauważyć ciekawą tendencję – ceny mieszkań rosną, podczas gdy ceny najmu spadają. To nietypowa sytuacja, która budzi wiele pytań i zastanowienia.

Obecnie coraz więcej mieszkań jest dostępnych na wynajem, co przekłada się na spadek stawek czynszów. Według raportu Expandera i Rentier.io, w lutym 2024 roku w 14 z 17 badanych miast stawki najmu spadły, a koszty najmu przeciętnie zmalały o rekordowe 1,93 proc. To dobra wiadomość dla osób poszukujących mieszkania na wynajem na krótki okres.

Jednak spadki stawek najmu w połączeniu z rosnącymi cenami mieszkań mają swoje konsekwencje. Rentowność inwestycji w mieszkania na wynajem spada, co odbija się negatywnie na rynku. Według Expandera, przy założeniu, że mieszkanie jest wynajmowane przez pełne 12 miesięcy w roku i bez udziału kredytu, rentowność nowych inwestycji wynosiła w lutym 4,75% netto, co jest równowartością oprocentowania lokaty na 5,87%. Porównując to do stycznia, można zauważyć spadek z 4,98% netto (odpowiednik 6,05%).

W tym samym czasie, ceny nieruchomości systematycznie rosną, a relacja wzrostu cen coraz bardziej oddala się od wzrostu wynagrodzeń. W ciągu ostatnich lat ceny mieszkań wzrosły o 40%, podczas gdy przeciętne wynagrodzenie wzrosło o 29% w okresie 2019-2022. Ponadto, inflacja ma również wpływ na sytuację na rynku nieruchomości, co potwierdzają dane ze wskaźnikiem inflacji.

Czy obserwujemy na rynku nieruchomości bańkę spekulacyjną? Według analityków, spadające ceny najmu wraz z rosnącymi cenami mieszkań mogą wskazywać na istnienie elementu spekulacyjnego na rynku. To niepokojący sygnał i powoduje konieczność analizowania sytuacji pod kątem bańki spekulacyjnej na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce.

Warto uważnie obserwować rozwój sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości, ponieważ zmiany w cenach najmu i cenach mieszkań mają wpływ nie tylko na właścicieli nieruchomości, ale także na osoby wynajmujące mieszkania i całą gospodarkę.

In the real estate market in Poland, there is an interesting trend – apartment prices are rising while rental prices are falling. This unusual situation raises many questions and concerns about the industry.

Currently, there is an increasing availability of apartments for rent, which results in a decrease in rental rates. According to a report by Expander and Rentier.io, in February 2024, rental rates decreased in 14 out of 17 cities surveyed, with average rental costs decreasing by a record 1.93%. This is good news for individuals searching for short-term rental apartments.

However, the decline in rental rates, combined with rising apartment prices, has its consequences. The profitability of investment in rental apartments is decreasing, negatively impacting the market. According to Expander, assuming that the apartment is leased for a full 12 months in a year without any loan involvement, the profitability of new investments was 4.75% net in February, which is equivalent to a deposit interest rate of 5.87%. Comparing this to January, there is a decline from 4.98% net (equivalent to 6.05%).

At the same time, property prices continue to rise, and the growth rate of prices is increasingly diverging from wage growth. Over the past few years, apartment prices have increased by 40%, while average wages have increased by 29% during the 2019-2022 period. Furthermore, inflation also has an impact on the real estate market, as confirmed by data on the inflation index.

Are we witnessing a speculative bubble in the real estate market? According to analysts, the declining rental prices coupled with rising apartment prices may indicate the presence of speculative elements in the market. This is a worrisome signal and calls for analyzing the situation from the perspective of a speculative bubble in the Polish real estate market.

It is worthwhile to closely monitor the developments in the real estate market as changes in rental prices and apartment prices have an impact not only on property owners but also on tenants and the entire economy.